Two Point Campus Piazza Lanatra Guide

Piazza Lanatra is the second stage that you will see when playing Two Point Campus. Piazza Lanatra features some additional courses such as Culinary Courses and Comedic Courses on top of some already present ones.

Moving onto bigger and better things is human nature and that nature also carries to the digital world of games where we are constantly working to upgrade what we have. Two Point Campus features bigger and better campus/level upgrades when you meet a certain requirement.

The Piazza Lanatra Stage in 2 Point Campus is generally bigger and better than the Freshleigh Meadows, which was in the countryside, but Piazza Lanatra is more towards the European side. Piazza Lanatra has tons of new stuff and to tell you more we have put together this guide to explain everything in detail about Piazza Lanatra Stage in Two Point Campus.

How to Unlock Piazza Lanatra

Unlocking the Piazza Lanatra Stage in Two Point Campus is easy enough. All you have to do in order to unlock the second campus in the game is to reach Star Level 1. It is fairly easy to upgrade to Star Level 1 and most of it will be done during the tutorials.

You will start the game at Freshleigh Meadows, but it is recommended that even though you can move onto the next campus, you stay at Freshleigh Meadows a little longer just to learn the basics properly, and after you have gotten complete command over everything, then you can move towards bigger things.

The starting funds for Piazza Lanatra are $250,000 so you might have a bit of a tight start as compared to Freshleigh Meadows if you don’t manage your money properly.

Piazza Lanatra Courses

As you might have guessed from the name, Piazza Lanatra is a culinary school. This stage will have you unlocking and focusing on study courses that revolved around food.

After you have reached the 1 Star Piazza Lanatra in 2 Point Campus, you will unlock the following two courses

Gastronomy – A complete culinary course that will teach you to cook both savory and sweet type dishes.

Funny Business – A rather different course that will teach you stand-up comedy, including how to tell jokes.

How to Purchase More Plots to Expand Piazza Lanatra

A point will come when the initial campus space does not cut it anymore and you will have to purchase more land to expand the campus. Initially, there will be 8 plots available for you to build on and you can add two more plots with further cost and no buildings.

Expanding a campus requires lots of cash, so make sure you have a steady cash flow so you are never empty-handed. The cost to buy more plots in Piazza Lanatra and to build on them is given below.

Plot No Cost – Empty Plot Cost with Building 2 $30k $40k 3 $35k $50k 4 $58k #30k 5 $30k $40k 6 $50k $65k 7 $70k $80k 8 $50k $65k 9 $50k – 10 $60k –

Campus Star Rating

There are certain requirements to take your campus to the next milestone and the end goal is to turn your campus into a 3-Star campus. A 3-Star campus has a minimum number of graduated students that will take 3 years minimum.

Along with the graduated students, there are other requirements as well, and completing every requirement will reward you with something and also take you one step closer to the next rated level.

1 Star Campus

Requirements Rewards Minimum 10 Students Complete Private Tuition £10000 / 100 Kudosh 70% Entertainment Rating Per Student Mitton University, Stage Pass Gastronomy Course with Average class grade of B DJ Sue Chef, County Cook-Off Complete 1 Campus Cook-Off Funny Business Course Unlocked

2 Star Campus

Requirements Rewards Build a Level 5 Club £20000 / 150 Kudosh 70% Hygiene Rating Romantic Film Campus Level 12 Ripped Chords Win County Cook-Off –

3 Star Campus

Requirements Rewards 100 Students on Campus £30000 / 200 Kudosh Complete 20 Chef Personal Goals Helium Baboon Pass Gastronomy Class with an average grade of B+ – Win Celebrity Cook-Off –

Campus Tips

There are certain things to keep in mind to improve the overall rating of the campus and the student body. Firstly, you will need to hire more staff to smoothly run the campus and not hit a roadblock due to personal shortages.

Secondly, spend time beautifying your campus and spend some cash on increasing the overall standard of the campus. Prettier campus means happier students.

Add new rooms, and upgrade the previous ones to meet the current standard. Upgraded rooms improve the student’s learning abilities and can also improve the average grade of the class.