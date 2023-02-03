The Witcher 3: Fools’ Gold Quest Guide

Fools’ Gold is a secondary quest in The Witcher 3 that takes you to an abandoned village with a bunch of pigs and some bandits. Surprisingly, you will not see any normal human in that place except one idiot, Yonket.

In the quest, you will investigate the area and learn the reasons behind the current state of the village. There is no other place in all the realms of The Witcher 3, which contains this many pigs and no normal humans. So, it becomes crucial to unfold the mystery and help anyone who requires our assistance.

The following guide will explain how to complete the Fools’ Gold quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to start the quest

You need to travel to the village known as Lurtch, which is found within the realm of Velen. You need to travel east from Lindenvale or northwest of the Reardon Manor location to reach Lurtch.

Reach the village and head toward the southeast side of the signpost to come across three bandits trying to cook their freshly picked pig. They seem pleased and even offer food to Geralt. You can accept their offer or just decline them with respect.

As they roast the pig, a man comes at them while crying the name of Yagoda. The bandits turn cooks get angry, and they decide to end the annoying Yonket once and for all. Remember, you have to save him, otherwise, the Fools’ Gold quest cannot be started.

You ask the bandits to stay away, but they will come at you. You need to fight and dispose of the bandits, starting your Fools’ Gold quest in The Witcher 3.

Fools’ Gold walkthrough

You need to ask Yonket about the pig the bandits were eating, and he will explain how the whole village is full of such things. Yonket explains that some type of piggy magic turned all the village’s citizens into pigs. You need to examine the area using your witcher senses to find any support for Yonket words.

Examine the Pigs

There will be three marked locations on your map that appears after your talk with Yonket. You just need to reach any of the three to examine the pigs in the place. After using your witcher senses, you will understand that Yonket was telling the truth and that there’s something wrong with the pigs in the Huts.

Head back to Yonket, and he will give you a key after your conversation concludes. He gives directions to the hog hut that you can unlock using the key.

Head to the Hog Hut

Yonket directions are inaccurate; you can use the map marker to get to a specific area. The area lies toward the northeast side of Reardon Manor and southeast of Lurtch. You are going to face a few Ghouls and Nekkers here. You can use your bestiary to know the vulnerabilities of Ghouls and use Necrophage Oil on your silver sword to eliminate them.

However, you can ignore Ghouls as they create no threat for you when you reach the later part of the quest.

But, you should take care of Nekkers, as they can become a pain later in the quest. Additionally, outside the Cave, you will face three bandits, and four of them wait for you inside. Use your Quen for protection and give them a swift death to make your way inside the Cave. You might find the Cave familiar if you have come here before to collect the diagram for crafting an enhanced Feline steel sword .

Head toward the main door of the Cave and use the key given by Yonket to unlock it. The door will turn into a portal, but it will not teleport you anywhere. You can just use it to get inside the Cave.

Examine the Hidden Hog Hut

You need to use your witcher senses to investigate the hidden chamber of the Cave. You will find footsteps, clothes, and a pig in the area.

Have a conversation with the pig, and you will understand that the pig is the herbalist, Igor, who is turned just like all the other village citizens. The Hog Hut is a temple, and you need to move further toward the giant pig statue.

You will find a pedestal right in front of the statue, and you will understand that there used to be gold in this place. Someone took the gold, initiating the curse for the whole village.

Head back to Igor to talk about the gold, but since he’s not in his true form, he cannot answer your questions.

Head back to Lurtch

You need to ask questions from Yonket regarding the gold. You will return to find some wolves attacking the village. Put all of them to death and converse with Yonket.

He will state that he’s safe because he was not there with the villagers when the curse took effect. You need to gather all the pigs in a single place while Yonket goes to take the gold.

Herd the Pigs

You need to reach the marked houses in the village and then use your Axii sign on one pig per hoard to gather them all at the mill. After gathering everyone, move toward the Cave. You need to reach the Mowshurt area, but there will be some Nekkers that you must take care of.

There will be a Nekker Warrior, so you must be careful. The Nekkers cannot harm any pigs, so do not worry about them and concentrate all your actions toward offense and eliminate all the enemies.

As you reach Mowshurt, a cutscene will appear, and all the pigs will turn back to people. They will thank you, but they want to kill Yonket as they think he’s the reason behind their suffering and curse.

Decide the fate of Yonket

Now it’s in your hand to decide what happens to Yonket. If you let the man die, you will receive 100 coins, but his life earns you nothing at the quest’s end. However, he once helped you, so it might be right to lend a hand to save him from the horror of death.

Well, the choice is yours, and no matter what you decide, this will complete the Fools’ Gold quest in The Witcher 3.