Earth Elementals are another type of Elementa monster in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. They are made of rock and clay which is why many think of them as golems.

Unlike Fire Elementals, you do not have to worry about getting too close to Earth Elementals. The problem lies in taking them down because Earth Elementals are built like tanks with the capability of absorbing great amounts of damage. You may as well be fighting a mountain.

Earth Elementals are fairly slow and sluggish, probably due to their weight. You can easily flee from them. However, if you are looking to defeat one, you will need to make a few preparations.

The following guide will tell you how to find and kill Earth Elementals in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find Earth Elementals

Earth Elementals are pretty rare compared to the other monsters and creatures in the Witcher 3 bestiary. You only have a chance to encounter them in abandoned ruins with magical properties such as the old elven ruins. They will always be guarding something.

In your progression, you will come across an Earth Elemental in Ermion’s laboratory while trying to steal the Mask of Uroboros in The King is Dead – Long Live The King. This will probably be your first encounter with the monster.

You will also encounter another Earth Elemental in The Witchers’ Forge while searching the Iron Mine southwest of Kear Morhen.

How to kill Earth Elementals

Earth Elementals have the highest health pool of all Elementals in The Witcher 3. You will need to use your silver sword against them. Geralt can sometimes take out his steel sword due to a bug, but you should immediately switch to your silver sword to do the most damage.

Do note that Earth Elementals are immune to all status effects. You cannot inflict bleeding on them. They cannot be frozen. You cannot also use any signs on them such as Igni to make them burn or Aard to stagger or knock them down.

Your best bet is to apply Elementa Oil on your silver sword to increase your damage. Since Earth Elementals have a lot of health, the extra damage will ensure that your fight concludes quicker.

Oil Effects Ingredients Elementa oil +10% attack power against Elementa 1x Dog Tallow, 4x Puffball Enhanced Elementa oil +25% attack power against Elementa 1x Elementa Oil, 1x Bear Fat, 1x Moleyarrow, 1x Puffball, 1x Allspice, 1x Honeysuckle, 1x Buckthorn Suprerior Elementa oil +50% attack power against Elementa 1x Enhanced Elementa Oil, 1x Alchemy Paste, 1x Nostrix, 1x Essence of Wraith, 1x Allspice

By that same logic, you can also drink a Thunderbolt potion for more extra damage. However, keep an eye on your toxic levels.

Potion Effects Ingredients Thunderbolt +30% attack power 1x Dwarven Spirit, 2x Cortinarius, 1x Endrega Embryo Enhanced Thunderbolt +30% attack power for a longer duration 1x Thunderbolt, 1x Alcohest, 2x Cortinarius, 1x Fool’s Parsley Leaves, 2x Endrega Embryo Superior Thunderbolt +35% attack power, +100% critical chance during storms 1x Enhanced Thunderbolt, 1x White Gull, 4x Cortinarius, 4x Fool’s Parsley Leaves, 1x Verbena, 1x Bryonia, 1x Quebrith

Earth Elementals have a couple of attacks that you need to be wary of. The first is their jump attack. When you see the Earth Elemental jump, quickly roll out of the way because the attack will release a shockwave to knock you down and trap you in a ring of rocks.

Secondly, do not be greedy. Get back after landing a couple of hits. If you keep spamming attacks, the Earth Elemental is likely going to do its pound attack which does a lot of damage.

Also note that if the Earth Elemental crouches into a ball, stop attacking. In this form, it will reflect some of your damage back at you. You can of course cast a Quen to have the shield absorb some of that damage.

Earth Elemental types and variations

Therazane is a powerful variation of an Earth Elemental. You will find it under the Moldavie Residence in Novigrad as part of the Doors Slamming Shut contract.

Therazane deals a lot of damage but has the same weaknesses and attack patterns of a normal Earth Elemental.