How To Find And Kill Fire Elementals In The Witcher 3

Fire Elementals are another type of Elementa creature in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The other being Earth Elementals and Ice Elementals. The Fire Elementals, however, are easily the most destructive of them all.

Covered entirely in flames and being more aggressive than any other Elementa, Fire Elementals can turn everything to ash, even the ground they walk on. They are forged through magic rituals for one purpose alone: to burn and destroy.

Fighting a Fire Elemental takes a bit of experience because if you get close to its flames, you will get burned. The following guide will tell you exactly how to beat a Fire Elemental in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find Fire Elementals

Fire Elementals are most commonly found in ruins, especially the ones brimming with magic. However, powerful sorceresses can also summon them to do their bidding, as you will find in the Blindingly Obvious quest when Philippa Eilhart summons a Fire Elemental against Geralt.

You will also find a Fire Elemental in the lowest levels of the Lair in Redania’s Most Wanted who will be guarding the entrance to Philippa’s room.

Finally, in The Witchers’ Forge where you should have The Eye of Nehaleni, you will find another Fire Elemental as well as an Earth Elemental to take down.

How to kill Fire Elementals

Fire Elementals are nearly the same as Earth Elementals except that they are covered in flames. Getting too close will burn you while staying back means dealing with their fireballs and streams of flames.

Fire Elementals are completely immune to status effects like bleed and poison. Furthermore, using Igni or any of your fire bombs against a Fire Elemental will do nothing but make it stronger.

Fire Elementals have relatively less health than Earth and Ice Elementals. You will need to use your silver sword against them. This is important to know because Geralt will sometimes take out his steel sword by default.

The main weakness of a Fire Elemental is its flames. If you remove them by using Aard, you will have a small window of opportunity to get in close and land several hits before its flames come back. Using Igni here will reignite the flames, so forget casting that sign.

Something else that a Fire Elemental is weak against is ice which is a natural counter. So, you can use Northern Wind bombs to freeze it. That will extinguish its flames and let you get in some massive damage. Make sure to use your heavy attacks for the most damage.

Bomb Effect Ingredients Northern Wind Freezes enemies, you do bonus damage against frozen enemies 1x Saltpeter, 1x Ducal Water, 1x Powdered Pearl, 2x Allspice Enhanced Northern Wind Freezes enemies, you do bonus damage against frozen enemies 1x Northern Wind, 1x Stammelford’s Dust, 2x Ducal Water, 1x Powdered Pearl, 1x Fool’s Parsley Leaves, 1x Verbena, 2x Allspice Superior Northern Wind Freezes enemies, you do bonus damage against frozen enemies, chance of an instant kill 1x Enhanced Northern Wind, 1x Saltpeter, 3x Ducal Water, 2x Powdered Pearl, 2x Verbena, 3x Allspice, 1x Quebrith

If you have dealt with the Wild Hunt Hounds while fighting either Imlerith, Nithral, or Caranthir, you will know that Elementa Oil works best against Elementa creatures like Fire Elementals.

Oil Effect Ingredients Elementa oil +10% attack power against Elementa 1x Dog Tallow, 4x Puffball Enhanced Elementa oil +25% attack power against Elementa 1x Elementa Oil, 1x Bear Fat, 1x Moleyarrow, 1x Puffball, 1x Allspice, 1x Honeysuckle, 1x Buckthorn Suprerior Elementa oil +50% attack power against Elementa 1x Enhanced Elementa Oil, 1x Alchemy Paste, 1x Nostrix, 1x Essence of Wraith, 1x Allspice, 1x Honeysuckle, 1x Albedo

Fire Elemental types and variations

Ifrit, a powerful fire-based genie, was there in the first Witcher game and was supposedly planned to return in The Witcher 3 as well. However, Ifrit was cut from the base game and is believed to have been replaced with the Fire Elemental.