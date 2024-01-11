The Witcher 2 Oils Guide

Oils are weapon enhancements that you can use whenever there is a need for a specific enhancement in combat. All of the oils have different effects and only work according to their target in The Witcher 2. Oils retain their effect for 5 minutes with the only exception of Falka’s blood, which stays for only 3 minutes.

These oils are only effective for use on swords. Previously, some players faced an issue in which they were unable to apply oils to Silver Swords, but it is fixed in the latest version of the game. To use the oil, all you need to do is wield a sword and double-click the oil.

If that doesn’t work, drag and drop will help you apply the oil to both the steel and silver swords. In total, you can craft eight oils in The Witcher 2, and this guide will explain each one of them.

Necrophage Oil

As the name suggests, Necrophage oil is a weapon enhancement oil that deals additional Damage to necrophages. This is ineffective against humans or other monsters and only works against necrophages. When used, Damage to necrophages is increased by +20%

You can purchase the diagram for this oil in The Witcher 2 from a merchant named Anezka in Lobinden. However, you don’t need to worry about it in the beginning, as the game starts with four necrophage oils already present in the inventory. You can craft it using the following ingredients:

Hydragenum

Sol

Vitriol

Quebrit

Hanged Man’s Venom

If you are looking for an oil that is effective against humans, elves, and dwarves, basically humanoids, Hanged Man’s Venom oil is the one for you. With this oil, the damage to humanoids is increased by +20%.

You get four of these in the beginning, but you can make more by crafting in The Witcher 2. Buy the formula from merchants like Fioravanti in Flotsam or Felicia Cori in both Vergen and Loc Muinne. To craft it, you will need the following items:

Caelum

Sol

Vitriol

Quebrith

Specter Oil

Specter Oil is a sword enhancement that only works against wraiths and increases the Damage to wraiths by +20%. It is not effective for anything else, so it’s better to use this oil when you are exploring underground ruins, etc. The formula for Specter Oil can be bought from a lot of merchants in The Witcher 2.

Anezka in Lobinden

Felicia Cori in Vergen or Loc Muinne

The Incredible Lockhart in Loc Muinne

Marcus in Loc Muinne

Master Myron at the Kaedweni camp

Ingredients required:

Rebis

Hydragenum

Aether

Caelum

Brown Oil

For a more combat-based effect, use Brown Oil. This oil increases the chance of inflicting a critical damage effect of Bleed. Bleed can take down the enemy due to blood loss, making the fight faster and easier.

Using this oil increases the chance of Bleed effect by +30%. Luckily, the Brown oil formula is already present in the inventory, so you don’t need to buy it for crafting. Ingredients required for its crafting in The Witcher 2 are:

Rebis

Caelum

Hydragenum

Vermilion

Falka’s Blood

Falka’s blood oil is a universal sword enhancement that affects all enemies equally, whether they are humanoid or monsters. This oil increases the damage by 10% for all enemies. Although it promised increased Damage, the effect doesn’t translate on every hit and works more on luck.

It is best used against heavily armored or stronger enemies and has more chances of hitting them with increased Damage. You already have the formula in the inventory ready for crafting.

Vitriol

Vermilion

Caelum

Quebrith

Whirl

The second universal oil is Whirl, which deals +5% increased Damage to all types of humanoids and monsters. However, where it differs from Falka’s blood is in the aspect of luck. Whirl’s Damage is stable and affects all, unlike Falka’s blood oil, which depends more on luck.

Find the incense maker named Vilmos Bartok in Flotsam to get the formula for Whirl oil. You can craft it using the following ingredients.

Vitriol

Aether

Rebis

Caelum

Arachnid oil

All monsters or humanoids that are vulnerable to poison are weak against the Arachnid oil in The Witcher 2. This leads to a variety of enemies that can be affected if this oil is used.

If this oil is used on the steel sword, the chance of the Poison effect gets boosted by +30%. Go to Fioravanti in Flotsam to get the formula for Arachnid oil for further crafting. To craft it, you will need the following ingredients.

Rebis

Quebrith

Hydragenum

Vermilion

Insectoid oil

If you find killing insectoids like Arachas and Endrega in The Witcher 2, use insect oil on your sword to deal with +20% more Damage than usual. To get the formula for this oil, find Anezka in Lobinden and buy it from her. You only need the following two ingredients for its crafting.