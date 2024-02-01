The Witcher 2 Skill Tree And Talents Guide

As you advance through The Witcher 2’s narrative, you’ll encounter enemies with increasing health and damage, making it difficult to proceed further. To do so, you must level up and invest points into your Talent Trees. As you unlock more skills in your skill tree in Witcher 2, Geralt becomes stronger and can cleave through anything the game throws at him.

In this guide, we’ll go over the basics of each Skill Tree and their talents in The Witcher 2.

The Witcher 2 Training Tree

Before you go on to invest in swordsmanship, magic, or alchemy, you need to invest a minimum of six talent points in the training branch of the skill tree in Witcher 2. This tree is more general and focuses on several different talents.

Do note that the other Talent Trees will remain locked until you invest six talent points in this tree.

Ability Level 1 Level 2 Vigor Regeneration Vigor regeneration out of combat increases by +25% Hardiness Vitality +10 Vitality +50 Parrying Allows you to parry blows from all sides Reduces damage while parrying by +100% with a full vigor bar Dagger Throwing Lets you throw daggers Increases Dagger damage by +20% Arrow Redirection Enables you to redirect arrows Arrow allows redirection to the shooters Fortitude Increases Vigor regeneration in combat by +10% Increases Vigor by +1

The Witcher 2 Swordsmanship Tree

The Swordsmanship Talent Tree is centered around Melee and critical damage. Investing in this tree will make you a melee powerhouse, allowing you to strike down your opponents quickly.

Ability Level 1 Level 2 Position Damage taken by backstab: 150% This ability allows you to execute a group finisher. When activated with a full adrenaline bar, sword attacks regenerate adrenaline. Riposte Allows retaliation Increases the chance of Instant Kill by backlash by +10% Footwork Increases dodging distance by +100% Increases dodging distance by +200% Violence Increases Sword damage by +5% Increases Sword damage by +15% Whirl Causes damage to multiple opponents at a time. Secondary enemies take 50% damage Increases secondary enemy damage to +100% Guard Reduces Vigor required to block by -25% Reduces Vigor required to block by -50% Tough Guy Damage taken is reduced by -5% Damage taken is reduced by -15% Schemer Vigor regeneration in combat is increased by +10% Vigor regeneration in combat is increased by +40% Hardy Increases Vitality by +25 Increases Vitality by +100 Precision Increases the chance of critical bleeding by +10% Increases the chance of critical bleeding by +10%. Increases Sword damage by +5% Sudden Death Increases the chance of Instant Kill by +2% Increases the chance of Instant Kill by +5% Finesse Increases the frequency for all critical effects by +5% Increases the frequency for all critical effects by +15% Invincible Increases Vitality by +50 and reduces damage taken by -5% Increases Vitality by +150 and reduces damage taken by -15% Combat Acumen Increases adrenaline generated by sword blows by +30%. All resistances and chances of all critical effects increase by +20% Increases damage dealt by +10% and reduces damage taken by -10% Whirlwind Increases adrenaline generated by sword blows by +10%. all resistances and chances of all critical effects increase by +10% Increases adrenaline generated by sword blows by +10%. All resistances and chances of all critical effects increase by +10%

The Witcher 2 Alchemy Tree

Using Alchemy, Geralt can craft potions and mutagens to aid him against both men and monsters. The more talent points you invest in the Alchemy skill tree, the more effective the mixtures will be and the longer they last in Witcher 2.

Ability Level 1 Level 2 Alchemist Increases damage dealt by bombs and traps. Synthesis Increases Vitality by +20 Increases Vitality by +100 Side Effect Increases the chance of producing a mutagen as a by-product of alchemy by +2% Increases the chance of producing a mutagen as a by-product of alchemy by +10% Specialization: Potions Increases potion duration by +10% Increases potion duration by +40% Harvester Increases the amount of alchemical ingredients harvested by +1 Increases the amount of alchemical ingredients harvested by +2 Catalysis Increases the effects of all potions Specialization: Oils Increases the duration of oils by +10% Increases the duration of oils by +40% Transmutation Increases the duration of all oils Impregnation Increases the effects of all mutagens Taster Allows the consummation of an additional potion Increases damage dealt while you’re poisoned by +15% and reduces damage taken while you’re poisoned by -10% Condensation Increases Vigor regeneration while poisoned by +15% Increases Vigor regeneration while poisoned by +35% Metathesis Increases damage dealt when poisoned by +5% Increases damage dealt when poisoned by +25% Berserker Increases the chance to instant-kill while poisoned by +1% It allows you to use the Berserker mode, activated by the adrenaline bar, and allows you to fill your adrenaline bar while you’re poisoned. Mutant Allows you to use the Berserker mode, activated by the adrenaline bar, and allows you to fill your adrenaline bar while you’re poisoned. Increases the amount of adrenaline generated while poisoned by +25% Amplification Increases the amount of adrenaline generated while poisoned by +15%, Increases damage done while poisoned by +10%, and reduces the amount of damage taken when poisoned by -5% Increases the amount of adrenaline generated while poisoned by +50%, Increases damage done while poisoned by +30%, and reduces the amount of damage taken when poisoned by -25%

The Witcher 2 Magic Tree

The magic branch of the ability tree allows you to improve your abilities and unlock additional effects such as numbness, cremation, or damage reflection.

Geralt uses Signs, which are basic spells to use inside and outside battle. As you upgrade them, you increase their effectiveness, allowing our favorite Witcher to hold his own against even some powerful mages.

Ability Level 1 Level 2 Enhanced Aard Sign Unlocks Aard level 2 and increases Sign range by +2m Unlocks Aard level 3, increases Sign range by +6m, and gives you a wider AOE Destructive magic Increases sign damage by +5 Increases sign damage by +10 and increases vigor by +1 Enhanced Axii Sign Unlocks Axii level 2 and increases damage by +20%. Bewitched opponent gets +20% vitality. Unlocks Axii Level 3 and increases damage by +50%. Bewitched opponent gets +50% vitality. Enhanced Quen Sign Unlocks Quen level 2, sign duration increases by +20s, and damage deflected increases by +20% Unlocks Quen level 2, sign duration increases by +60s, and damage deflected increases by +50% Magic Intensification Increases sign intensity by +1% Increases sign intensity by +2% and reduces damage taken by -5% Venting Quen transfers the reflected damage to 2 additional opponents Quen transfers the reflected damage to 3 additional opponents Fatal attraction Axii can bewitch two opponents at once Axii can bewitch three opponents at once Magical Vigor Increases Vigor by + 1 Increases Vigor by +2 Enhanced Igni Sign Unlocks Igni level 2 and sign range increases to 3m. Incineration chances increase by 50-60%, Incineration damage increases by +4-+6, and Incineration duration increases to 8-12s. Unlocks Igni level 3 and sign range increases to 6m. Enhanced Yrden Sign Unlocks Yrden level 2, allowing you to set 2 Yrden traps at once Unlocks Yrden level 3, allowing you to set 3 Yrden traps at once Glyph enhancement Links all Yrden traps together. Enemies cannot move between traps. The links between the Yrden traps deal 5 damage per second Energy Flow The chance of critical effect of a sign increases by +5% The chance of critical effect of a sign increases by +15% Magic Life Force Increases Vitality by +50 All resistances increase by +5% Magical Sense Allows the use of the Heliotrope sign and allows you to fill the Adrenaline meter through sign usage All resistances increase by +5%, and Adrenaline generation through Signs increases by +50% Power Control Increases all resistances by +20%, Sign Damage by +3, and Adrenaline generated through signs by +10% Increases all resistances by +30%, Sign Damage by +10, and Adrenaline generated through signs by +60%

The Witcher 2 Mutagens

Mutagens allow you to enhance your abilities even further. You can acquire them in two ways: loot one from a defeated enemy or invest points into certain skills.

To undergo mutation, enter meditation, select the ‘Character’ option, and find an ability with a mutagen slot.

The mutation cannot be reversed. Mutagens usually take one of three forms: lesser, basic, and greater. Each of these forms raises the character’s statistics but by different amounts. These are the different mutagens in The Witcher 2:

Mutagen Effect Critical Effects Mutagen Increases the chance of causing critical effects Range Mutagen Increases the range of Aard, Igni, and Axii Signs. Vitality Mutagen Increases vitality (health) Power Mutagen Increases sword damage Strength Mutagen Increases damage reduction Concentration Mutagen Increases sign damage

How to Respec Talent Points in The Witcher 2

In The Witcher 2, you can respec your talent points. However, this can only be done once. To do so, you need to complete the Chapter 2 quest “From a Bygone Era”. During the quest you can pick up a mysterious note titled “Malget’s notes”. Keep them with you until you reach Act 3.

Once you’re in Act 3, take the note to Bras of Ban Ard, who will instruct you to make your way to some tunnels. In the tunnels, you’ll encounter a character to whom you can present Malget’s note, and you’ll be given the option to receive your Talent Points.

Alternatively, you can use cheats to do the same. Several trainers are available that let you unlock skill points for free or respec them without the need to complete a separate quest.