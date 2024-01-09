The Witcher 2 Console Commands And Cheats

One of the biggest benefits of PC gaming is the ability to tweak the game through console commands or cheats if you are someone who likes going that route. The Witcher 2 is no exception and offers players many options to cheat their way through the locations in The Witcher 2 Assassin of Kings.

How to use cheats for The Witcher 2

Unlike The Witcher 3, there is no way to enable console commands in The Witcher 2 to activate cheats. Since there is no direct way to use console commands in the vanilla version of The Witcher 2, you will need to use Mods, cheat tables, and trainers to apply cheats to the game.

The Witcher 2 cheats range from mods to trainers that can alter your character’s weight, give unlimited health and gold, provide free skill points, and more. Applying mods has no negative impact on your Steam achievements for TW2, as you will still be able to gain those even after using various mods such as no weight mod, etc.

FYI Keep in mind that The Witcher 2 cheat trainers can have viruses in them, so use them at your own risk and only from a trusted source.

The Witcher 2 cheat mods

Many mods can act as cheats to give you various advantages in The Witcher 2. Some alter gameplay systems and are a basic way to cheat some simple systems, while others outright give you bonuses like God Mode or unlimited gold.

Below are our suggestions for the best cheat mods for The Witcher 2.

TW2 Cheat Table mod

It works for both the Vanilla version and the Redux version of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. With The Witcher 2 cheat table, you will get to enhance certain attributes such as Vitality, Vigor, Medallion, Toxicity, Experience, Adrenaline, Combat Experience, and Talents.

Medallion Cooldown Reduced mod

In The Witcher 2, the Witcher medallion has a 10-second cooldown effect, which may not seem that long, but in your fights, you will feel it. Luckily, the Medallion Cooldown Reduced mod helps in reducing that problem by bringing that 10-sec cooldown down to 3-sec

Zero Weight mod

If you are tired of keeping the item weight attribute in check and want to carry more items without any restriction, then you can use the Zero Weight mod in TW2. This specific mod will eliminate the weight factor by reducing all the item weights to zero.

Two Talents per Level cheat

The Two Talents per level cheat mod gives Geralt 2 talents per level in The Witcher 2. This way, you can max out every single skill, and the best thing about the Two Talent per level mod is that you get an extra talent per level, so it is definitely worth trying.