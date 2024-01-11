The Witcher 2 Bombs Guide

In The Witcher 2, Bombs play a crucial part in terms of your ranged attacks that you can use to take down all kinds of enemies. You will often find that certain monsters can be a pain to deal with, and close-quarter combat doesn’t hurt them, but hitting them with bombs does the trick for you.

Furthermore, you will also be able to destroy monster nests using some of these bombs. This way, you can maintain your distance from enemies and then target them with Bombs to bring down their health significantly.

Each of the bombs that you can craft has various effects and can keep you alive and kicking during tough fights. You will need to spend your time gathering the required resources or purchasing them to make these bombs. That being said, I have provided all the details on how you can craft all kinds of Bombs.

How to craft and throw Bombs in The Witcher 2

Bombs can be placed in the toolbelt slots, and you will be able to craft them during meditation while visiting the Alchemy section. The best part about crafting bombs is that you can do it yourself instead of looking for an artisan, and some of these bombs pack quite a punch as well.

Moreover, you can throw bombs like the Grapeshot by pressing the R key to destroy the monster nest. However, you need to select the bombs first from your pocket slots; otherwise, Geralt will not be able to select bombs to throw and instead will start laying traps in The Witcher 2.

Apart from that, you can press down the Ctrl key to choose any bomb that you crafted earlier from the menu to use during your fights. You will get to craft a total of 9 Bombs. You will find each of these bombs, crafting requirements, and effects listed below.

Samum

Ingredients: Aether, Rebis

Aether, Rebis Price: 40/ 81/ 101 Orens

40/ 81/ 101 Orens Damage: 15-30

15-30 Effects: You can use this bomb to stun (+30%) and immobilize enemies in your range.

Grapeshot

Ingredients: Rebis, Caelum

Rebis, Caelum Price: 40/ 81/ 101 Orens

40/ 81/ 101 Orens Damage: 30-40

30-40 Associated Quests: The Nekker Contract, Hey, Work’s on in the Mines! [Get the Grapeshot recipe from Cedric in Lebinden]

The Nekker Contract, Hey, Work’s on in the Mines! [Get the Grapeshot recipe from Cedric in Lebinden] Effects: This bomb releases shrapnel that can be used to target multiple enemies at the same time to deal some fire damage (30- 40) in The Witcher 2.

Devil’s Puffball

Ingredients: Caelum, Quebrith

Caelum, Quebrith Price: 50/ 126 Orens

50/ 126 Orens Effects: You can release a certain poison gas(+50%) using this bomb

Dancing Star

Ingredients: Vitriol, Aether

Vitriol, Aether Price: 50/ 126 Orens

50/ 126 Orens Damage: 10-40

10-40 Effects: This specific bomb causes a fiery explosion (+30%) in the targeted radius and burns down your enemies.

Dragon’s Dream

Ingredients: Vitriol, Aether

Vitriol, Aether Price: 40/ 81/ 101 Orens

40/ 81/ 101 Orens Effects: Use this bomb to release a flammable gas to target nearby enemies.

Zerrikanian Sun

Ingredients: Rebis, Vitriol

Rebis, Vitriol Price: 40/ 81/ 101 Orens

40/ 81/ 101 Orens Damage: 10-30

10-30 Effects: By using this bomb, you can blind and freeze enemies within a close radius in The Witcher 2.

Flare

Ingredients: Vermilion, Caelum

Vermilion, Caelum Price: 20/ 51 Orens

20/ 51 Orens Effects: Detonates to illuminate the surrounding area.

Stenchbulb

Ingredients: Hydragenum, Aether

Hydragenum, Aether Price: 30/ 76 Orens

30/ 76 Orens Damage: 5-10

5-10 Effects: Use this bomb to release a cloud of gas that can weaken the targeted monster/ enemies in The Witcher 2.

Red Haze