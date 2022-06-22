The Sims 4 continues with this trend and allows you to play with Sims of different ages. Toddlers haven’t, however, always participated in the game. It’s funny to consider that this life stage just didn’t exist while thinking back to the original game at lunch. A toddler can blow out the candles on their own. Learning How to Age Up a Toddler in The Sims 4 is different than aging up other Sims.

This guide will explain how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 using all the different ways possible and also talks about toddler rewards at the end.

How to Age Up Toddler in The Sims 4

Although those newborn babies are adorable, you don’t want them to stay small forever; thus, promoting your toddler to a child is crucial to building your Sim family.

The Sims 4’s toddlers are a perfect transitional age between newborns and kids, blending frenetic activity with certain demands to be met and abilities to pick up to keep Sim’s parents on their toes. You’ll raise a happy and healthy child in the game if you can handle a toddler’s needs and build the necessary skills.

Here we will see how to age up a toddler in cast full edit mode, in which you can age up to any Sim quickly without baking any cake.

Full Edit Mode

Press CTRL + SHIFT + C on your keyboard, then type “testingcheats true” and press enter to activate this mode. This trick activates all the others and makes sure everything is functioning. Once you’ve entered CAS for create-a-sim full edit mode, you can begin editing your simulation.

After that, you can go to alter in CAS when you shift-click on a sim and hold that individual. You can accomplish this without full edit mode, but you won’t be able to make any changes. Therefore, if you went back to when they were a toddler, you would not have been able to alter their age, walk, attributes, etc.

Therefore, click on child to age up in a way that allows you to adjust all of these. You’ll notice that although your toddler still appears to be a toddler, it must have developed into a youngster. There is no need to worry if you are happy with your child looking like a toddler; if not, make it bigger. Press the play button, and your toddler will grow into a young person.

This can be used anywhere in the middle of the game. If you wish to skip the child portion, you can grow your toddler into a young adult using this option.

Aging Up a Toddler Without any Cheat

Raising a toddler naturally can be a little stressful for those who don’t enjoy baking. On the other hand, this feature is a boon for those who enjoy baking but don’t know how to do it, as they may bake without risking having their microwave destroyed.

Therefore, to increase your toddler’s age naturally, you must go to a refrigerator and ask any young adult, adult, or elder to make a cake. We’ll use three speeds to prepare the hamburger cake, the cutest item in the game, so that it will take somewhat less time and we can enjoy watching you make it.

Once made, you can age up Sims of any age with this cake because it’s not just for little kids. To age toddlers, you need some Sim to assist a toddler in blowing the candle.

Most of the time, when Sims takes the cake out, they put them in weird places on the counter, so you aren’t able to add some birthday candles because a cake must be in the center of the table or counter.

To fix this, you can honestly drag it right over, and then it’s in the center of the counter, and you can now add the birthday candles. I am not entirely sure why they don’t put them in the center as this is something super weird, but as it’s super easy to solve, we don’t bother it much.

You will have two options

You can be an adult and click on the cake and go to help blow out candles and choose the toddler.

You can have the toddler click on the cake and click candles help and click on the adults, so then what will happen is in the adult will come over and lift the toddler, which will help the toddler to finally blow the candle. Then as soon as the adult puts the toddler down, they will grow into the child.

Click On The Crib

Babies age naturally in a different way. The Sims can age them whenever they choose because there isn’t much they can do for them other than feeding them, changing their diapers, cuddling them, etc. Additionally, it is quick and easy. Click on the crib and select the “Age up” option. The toddler will vanish and be replaced with a child. The crib can subsequently be put up for sale or kept for any future siblings.

Let’s examine the benefits of raising all of these toddlers and turning them into children.

Toddler Rewards

Focus on teaching your toddler five key life skills: imagination, communication, movement, potty use, and thinking. These will enhance your chances of earning toddler reward traits. The potty is crucial for obvious reasons, and the other four skills relate to the next stage of child development.

For instance, a youngster with high thinking abilities will grow up with better mental abilities. Simply taking good care of your toddler, ensuring they are clean, fed, and hydrated, and spending lots of time with them will help them develop these skills. Fill your home with toys, read to them, and correct them when they misbehave.

Potty has three skill levels, while Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking have five. When you become a child and reach all of your toddler features at least at level 3, you will receive the joyful toddler reward trait. This boosts Sims’ ability to learn new abilities more quickly, which is helpful no matter your future goals.

When the Sim ages up to a child, if you raise Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking to level 5 (as well as potty), you’ll receive the superior toddler reward characteristics. Which will help them pick up new abilities even faster than with the happy toddler reward feature.