How to Age Up Pets (Cats and Dogs) in Sims 4

The new DLC cute little cats and dogs in Sims 4 bring you cute pets you can take care of. As players started to adopt cats and dogs into their houses in Sims 4, they began to wonder about How to Age Up Pets and whether cats and dogs share the same mechanics. This detailed guide will answer all of those burning questions for you.

How to Age Up Pets Using Treats in The Sims 4

For aging up your pets in Sims 4, you can go to the Refrigerator at the right side of the Brindleton Pawspital entrance and buy an Age-Up Treat for $150. You can age up a puppy if you want to get a proper dog or age up a dog if you have to complete certain aspirations.

You can also craft an Age-Up treat for your pet once you have Dr. Magi-Heal’s Medicine Craft-o-Matic machine. Before you can use this device, you must increase your Vet skill.

Learn how to be a professional Vet, and you can start using this device to build special age-changing medicines. You can either purchase this device from your own house or visit the Vet’s clinic to use this device there.

Once you are in the crafting section of this device, head to the treats section, and there you can choose which treatment you want for your pet. From here, you have to choose Age-Up Treat, which increases your pet’s level by one.

You can also age cats using this method, as this is for all of your pets. Just feed the treat to any pet, and it will work immediately.

The Sims 4 Pets Age Up Cheat

If you don’t want to age up your dog using the conventional methods, then you can use the Full Edit Mode cheat. Using this cheat, you can edit everything, including the pets and sims.

To enter this edit mode, press Ctrl + Shift + C, type testingcheats true, and press the enter key on the keyboard. After that, you can type cas.fulleditmode and press enter again to get into the full edit mode.

Now you have to press and hold Shift and click on the pet whose age you want to change. You have to select modify in CAS after choosing the pet, and create a sim window will open up.

From here, you can choose a different age for your pet and click the check mark. This will change the age of your pet in Sims 4.

How to Age Down Pets in The Sims 4

The process of aging down pets in Sims 4 is exactly the same as aging up pets. For aging down your pets in Sims 4, you can go to the Refrigerator at the right side of the Brindleton Pawspital entrance and buy an Age-Down Treat for $250.

You can also craft an Age-Down treat for your pet once you have Dr. Magi-Heal’s Medicine Craft-o-Matic machine. Head to the crafting section of this device and enter the treats section. From here, you have to choose Age-Down Treat, which decreases your pet’s level by one level.

Once you have the treat, simply feed it to your pet for immediate results

How to Turn off Aging in The Sims 4

There are two ways in which you can turn off aging in Sims 4. The first one is using the cheat, and another one is using the in-game menu. We will tell you about both of them separately.

Turn Off Aging in The Sims 4 Using Cheats

To do this, simply open the cheat box by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C and type aging-off. Simply hit the enter key after typing this, and aging will stop. Yeah, it is that simple. By following this method, your sims will be young forever.

Turn Off Aging in The Sims 4 Using Menu

To turn off aging using the menu, press the ESC key and select Game Options. On the left side, you will see the Gameplay tab.

Enter this tab, and you will find Auto Age (Played Sims) and Auto Age (Unplayed Sims) options. Just click on Auto Age (Played SIms) tab and select No, and this will stop the aging of all sims in the Sims 4.

You can select the Only Active Household option if you want to stop aging your active sims.