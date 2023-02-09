How To Edit Sims In The Sims 4

When you first fire up Sims 4 and begin making your very own Sims family, you are allowed full access to character customization which is very extensive – ranging from clothes to face shape to facial hair, etc. This customization menu is called the Create-a-Sim menu, otherwise known as the CAS screen/menu.

This CAS menu contains everything there when it comes to customizing your character. Everything is arranged in a list form and you can scroll through all of the different options to choose from. This interface isn’t really optimal though. If you want a better way of browsing through these features, consider using the CAS Columns mod.

However, once you make your character and start playing the game, most of that freedom with customization is taken away. You are only left with some limited options like attire and aspirations – which can be changed through the Wardrobe.

Let’s say you’ve created your Sim and started playing, but later on, have a change of mind and want to edit your height and/or facial features. What do you do then? How do you edit your Sim? This is where cheats come in.

The Sims 4 allows you to use cheats on all platforms to add a bit of fun to the game. There are many great cheats available like the Free Real Estate cheat or the money cheat.

How to edit Sims in Sims 4

The only way to edit Sims freely after starting the game is via the CAS edit cheat/mod, regardless of whichever platform you are playing on.

You can enable cheats by putting a command in the console box. The cheat code is the same for all platforms, but the process of opening up the console box, however, will depend on your platform/device:

MAC : press “CMD+Shift+C” simultaneously.

: press simultaneously. PC: press “CTRL+Shift+C” simultaneously.

press simultaneously. XBOX: press “LT+RB+RT+RB” simultaneously.

press simultaneously. PlayStation: press “L1+L2+R1+R2” simultaneously.

When you first pop up the console box, type in “testingcheats true” or “testingcheats on” to enable the use of cheats. Just make sure that you don’t type in the inverted commas along with it, as it will not work otherwise.

Enter the CAS Edit cheat

Now that you’ve enabled the use of cheats in The Sims 4, it is possible to use the CAS Edit cheat. All you have to do is enter a simple command for it.

Open up the console box with the steps mentioned above if it isn’t already

Type in “cas.fulleditmode” without the inverted commas.

without the inverted commas. Close the command box

If you typed the command correctly, the CAS edit cheat will be enabled and you will now be free to customize your character fully via the “Edit in CAS” option. Opening this option will yet again vary depending on your platform.

MAC : left click on the Sim while holding the Shift key.

: left click on the Sim while holding the Shift key. PC: left click on the Sim while holding the Shift key

left click on the Sim while holding the Shift key XBOX: Over the Sim, press B followed immediately by A

Over the Sim, press B followed immediately by A PlayStation: Over the Sim, press O followed immediately by X

Now that you’ve accessed the Edit in CAS option, you will be free to customize your sim fully – just as you would at the start.

When you’re done with editing your Sim and want to turn off the cheats, simply open up the console box and type in “testingcheats false” or “testingcheats off” to disable them.