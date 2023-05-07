How To Get More CAS Columns In The Sims 4

The Create a Sim (CAS) screen is where you create your Sims in The Sims 4. This is where your journey starts by not only creating but also customizing your Sims and their families.

However, you will quickly notice that the CAS screen has a limited number of options. In addition, its rather bad user interface makes scrolling for all of the options feel like a chore.

The modding community has hence come out with several ways to make searching for the right clothes, hairstyles, personalities, etc. easier in The Sims 4.

Being able to add more CAS columns enhances your CAS experience and is what the following guide will tell you how to do in The Sims 4.

How to install the Sims 4 More Columns CAS mod

The Sims 4 doesn’t allow players to change the UI in its settings so adding more columns in CAS is not possible in the vanilla game. You can add various mods to help you with that.

The following mod is the most optimized to achieve that. It also receives regular updates that add even more customization options.

Weerbsu the creator of this mod has answered the request of all Simmers and finally created a better CAS. You can now create the exact Sim of your desire maximizing the huge catalog of customization options that the CAS offers.

Installing mods in The Sims 4 is a very simple process and the More Columns mod is no different.

You first need to download the relevant version of the mod file from Weerbesu’s Patreon .

Open and extract the downloaded zip file of the mod using any Zip file software. Now open documents and access The Sims 4 game files inside the Electric Arts folder.

Create a new folder inside the Mods folder found inside The Sims 4 game files. Name the folder More Columns Mod.

Now paste the extracted mod files into this new folder and start your game. Open the game settings and enable the Script Mods and Enable Custom Content options.

Restart The Sims 4 and check Create-a-Sim to see the mod features implemented in the UI.

It is important to note that the mod files from versions 1.25 and above are only compatible with the newer versions of The Sims 4. If you are unsure of your game’s version you can check it by opening the GameVersion folder inside The Sims 4 game files.

How to increase your CAS columns in Sims 4

The mod has a host of UI enhancement options, the most function of those being the add more columns feature. You can change the CAS to have anywhere from 3 to 5 columns.

3 Columns in Create-a-Sim

The setting gives you an additional column to your CAS catalog which is great if you want to keep your CAS UI clean but can still use the increased options to save time.

4 Columns in Create-a-Sim

This setting adds two more columns to CAS and seems to be the perfect middle ground, offering an even greater variety of customization options and a relatively clean display.

5 Columns in Create-a-Sim

This mod also offers a 5-column setting which overwhelms players with a whole array of catalog options. This setting is for Simmers who wish to create the perfect Sim of their desire.

Other mods to get more Sims 4 CAS columns

CAS Overhaul V2

Luumia has created this mod to completely overhaul the UI of the CAS. It provides you with numerous customization options including new backgrounds, Backlighting, and Eye Spec Remover.

More Traits In CAS

This mod allows players to assign five traits to their Sims instead of three giving them greater customization options when creating their Sim,

Dark Mode UI

With the help of this mod, you can finally have dark mode in The Sims 4 Create-a-Sim.