The Sims 4 Free Real Estate Cheat: Step By Step Guide

The traditional method of Sims 4 involves you starting from the ground up and building your empire from nothing. The grind for money is endless, yet essential if you want your little sims to live in good houses.

It may be fun at first, but over time all that planning becomes hectic as your budget falls low. This is where cheats help in kicking the interest in the game back up a notch. Among other cheats like money cheats, the Free Real Estate cheat, as the name implies, negates the need for money for buying new houses.

Obtaining new, pre-made houses for free allows you to save a lot of money and use it elsewhere, like luxuries and decorations, for example. All that hard work to earn money can be skipped with just a few steps using this cheat.

The following guide will get you started with how to activate the free real estate cheat in The Sims 4.

How to use the Free Real Estate Cheat

As with every cheat, you might want to put in the actual grind for bragging rights since the free real estate cheat makes it very easy to become a property tycoon.

Applying cheats is a very simple process, but you must first activate them before you can use them.

Enable Cheats in The Sims 4

Activating cheats can be done in a few simple steps. The first step is opening up the game’s console, which will vary depending on your platform. Here’s how you open up the console on each platform:

MAC: CMD + Shift + C

CMD + Shift + C Windows: Ctrl + Shift +C

Ctrl + Shift +C PlayStation: R1 + R2 + L1 + L2

R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 XBOX: LB + LT + RB + RT

Now, you must type in “testingcheats true” or “testingcheats on” without the apostrophes, which will enable cheats to be used.

Enter the Free Real Estate cheat command

Once you have the console box open, you can begin to activate the cheats. There are only two steps left at this point, after which, you will have all of the houses in Sims 4 as your own for free!

Open up the Command Console box on your respective device and type in “ freerealestate on ” and press Enter.

” and press Enter. Close the Command Console box either by pressing ESC or the way you opened it up on your device in the first place.

The reverse is also true if you want to turn off the cheats, just type in “freerealestate off” and press enter.

If you have followed the steps mentioned above correctly and typed in the commands without the apostrophes, the Free Real Estate cheat will be activated, and you will be notified of it on the screen.

Congratulations! The whole of the Sims 4 world is now yours, for free! You can move into any house you like, no matter the place, price, and position of it. Your sims will be able to directly shift into the top-tier houses, without the need for all that expensive budget and career planning.

Do note that with this cheat, you won’t be able to move into a house if another sims family is already living in it. But that’s not really a big problem since the whole world is now open to you – just choose another one.

This cheat is somewhat better than the Motherlode cheat because it can be used anytime and allows you to choose the houses at your own pace. Moreover, it can always be turned off if you’re done buying new houses and want to shift back to the old-school grind method.

Obtaining houses for free will also save you a lot of money which you can use on lavish decorations and light up with stunning views. This is among the best cheats of the game as it skips the need for a lot of grinding for money.