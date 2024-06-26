The Shrine Explorer – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Shrine Explorer is the only side quest related to the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This side quest commemorates your attempt to clear all 152 shrines in the game.

In this guide, we will help you start this quest and take you to Sky Island to earn the best armor for the game.

How to unlock The Shrine Explorer Quest in Zelda: TotK

The only way to start The Shrine Explorer quest is by completing all 152 shrines in the game. Once you complete the last shrine (no matter which one it is), you will hear Rauru’s voice, inviting you to the Temple of Time to get your reward.

FYI Out of 152 shrines, 120 are on land, and 32 are in the sky. There are no shrines in the depth.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Visit the Temple of Time on Great Sky Island

Go to the Great Sky Island by fast traveling and travel north to enter the Temple of Time. Use the Recall ability on gears to reverse their movement and climb them to reach the Goddess statue.

Behind the Goddess statue, you can find a treasure chest that you can open to receive the ultimate prize, the Ancient Hero’s Aspect armor set. This will complete The Shrine Explorer side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Ancient Hero’s Aspect is the best armor in the game. It is a single piece of armor that occupies all three armor slots.

This means you can’t equip anything else with it. When equipped, it grants you the appearance of the ancient Zonai people and increases the beam attack of your Master Sword.

You can upgrade this armor at the Great Fairy Fountains, and when fully upgraded, it provides 80 points of armor defense against enemies’ attacks. This value is the highest and most unmatched in the game.