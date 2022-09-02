The Last of Us Part 1 Shiv Door Locations: How to Become Master of Unlocking

Often times in a game there is going to be something that we might think is not so important and can be ignored and we later realize that we shouldn’t have and by that time it is too late. So make sure you don’t make the same mistake in The Last of Us Part 1 by ignoring Shiv Doors. We are here to tell you about every Shiv Door location and how you can unlock the Master of Unlocking Trophy in The Last of Us Part 1.

What are Shiv Doors?

The Last of Us Part 1 is all about how you maintain your resources because you don’t know which resources might help you get tons and tons of resources. Who would think that a simple Shiv will get you many useful resources.

How might it happen? Shiv Doors. Shiv Door is a special kind of door that can only be opened by using a shiv that you have crafted and behind those Shiv Doors is going to be an abundance of ammo, valuable parts, health kits, supplements, etc

How to Get the Master of Unlocking Trophy in TLoU Part 1

Master of Unlocking Trophy is simple to unlock but the process to unlock it is quite long and time-consuming. All you need to do in order to unlock this bronze trophy is by opening all Shiv Doors in the game and as soon as you open the last door, the Master of Unlocking achievement will pop up.

All Shiv Door Locations in The Last of Us Part 1

There are a total of 13 Shiv Doors spread throughout the world of TLoU Part 1. Sometimes there can be only one door in a certain region of the map and other times there can be multiple doors.

Below we have mentioned the location of every Shiv Door in the game categorized by the chapters you will encounter them in.

Outskirts

Shiv Door #1

In the mission Outskirts (Downtown), after encountering your very first Clicker in the game, check the very same floor for the first shiv door. It can be located on the left side near a bunch of what seems like vending machines.

Shiv Door #2

The next Shiv door can be located in the chapter Outskirts (Museum). During the part where you get separated from your fellow – in the second area of museum – look for the door on your right by the water dispenser. It is located in the café.

Bill’s Town

Shiv Door #3

It can be found in the chapter Bill’s Town (The Woods). You will encounter a bunch of Clickers in the woods. Take them all out and look for the big, bricked building. On the left of this building is the next Shiv door. For your convenience, it will be a steel door.

Shiv Door #4

The next door can also be found during the chapter Bill’s Town (The Woods). Make your way to the back of a building reading ‘Marquis’ and you will get to the next Shiv door in front of 2-3 wrecked cars. You will have to take 2-3 stairs in order to reach the door.

Pittsburg

Shiv Door #5

This can be found in the chapter Pittsburg (Alone & Forsaken) in the ‘Driver’s Cafe’ area. Make your way to the far right corner of the café and you will get to the next door.

Shiv Door #6

This can also be found in the chapter Pittsburg (Alone & Forsaken). You will have to take the staircase on the backside to escape the bookstore and you will land up in an open area. Clear the area of all the enemies and look to the left with a door with a red ‘X’ marked on it. This is your next Shiv door.

Shiv Door #7

During the Pittsburg (Financial District) chapter, make your way into Credit Union Building and open the door with a small glass panel on it to get to your next Shiv door.

Shiv Door #8

In the chapter Pittsburg (Escape the City), after meeting up with Sam & Henry, you will have to take a series of stairs to go down. You will come across the next Shiv door right in front of you while going down. It will be a wooden door.

Tommy’s Dam

Shiv Door #9

The next Shiv door can be found during the mission Tommy’s Dam (Hydroelectric Dam), it will be on the right side of the power plant where you need to spin the wheel.

University

Shiv Door #10

This can be found in the mission The University (Science Building). Room# 104 (Lecture Room) is your next Shiv door.

Lakeside Resort

Shiv Door #11

Mission Lakeside Resort (Cabin Resort) has your next Shiv door. Across the gas station will be a building with a rusty truck outside. Make your way into this building and climb the broken bathroom window to get to the next Shiv door on your immediate left.

You don’t have to search for the bathroom. Just go straight and you will get it.

Bus Depot

Shiv Door #12

The next Shiv door is in the mission Bus Depot (Underground Tunnel). After Ellie opens a door for you, instead of following her to the left down the hallway, take a right and you will get to the next Shiv door.

The Firefly Lab

Shiv Door #13

The Firefly Lab (The Hospital) has the last Shiv door. While you are on the 6TH floor of the medical building, look for a door behind the counter with a small windowpane on it. That’s your last Shiv door.