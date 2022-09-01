The Last of Us Part 1 All Optional Conversations Locations Guide

Both the base game and Left Behind DLC in The Last of Us Part 1 feature deep character interactions, and you can experience the full extent of it by making sure Joel and Riley talk to Ellie whenever they get a chance. The optional conversations from The Last of Us: Part 1 and The Last of Us: Left Behind will unlock the ‘I want to talk about it and ‘BFFs bronze’ trophies, respectively.

Engaging in these optional conversations in TLoU Part 1 gives you a background about the post-pandemic world and unlocks tags. Every time an optional conversation is available, you will notice a triangle button appear on the screen. When it appears, press it to start the discussion.

For more help on The Last of Us, read our Collectibles and Shiv Doors Locations Guide.

The Last of Us: Part 1 Optional Conversations

There are 37 optional conversations you need to participate in if you want to unlock the conversation tags and ‘I want to talk about it‘ trophy. Keep in mind that these conversations are also needed to complete Ellie’s Joke collection and earn That’s All I Got Trophy.

You can trigger these optional conversations at the following places in TLoU Part 1:

Optional Conversation #1

Location. 20 Years Later – Quarantine Zone

When you are heading towards the checkpoint with Tess, stop by the couple newspaper machine and talk to them.

Optional Conversation #2

Location. Quarantine Zone – Beyond The Wall

After exiting the Pizza shop through the front door, try your luck by attempting to romance with Tess.

Optional Conversation #3

Location. The Outskirts – Outside

At the start of the chapter, talk to Tess at the window.

Optional Conversation #4

Location. The Outskirts – Downtown

When you enter the titled building, you will come across a dead soldier in the hallway. Talk about him.

Optional Conversation #5

Location. The Outskirts – Museum

After getting rid of the runners in the top floor of the museum, talk to Tess near the open window. Conversation is about whether she is okay.

Optional Conversation #6

Location. The Outskirts – Museum

After getting rid of the runners in the top floor of the museum, talk to Ellie near the open window. Conversation is about whether she is okay.

Optional Conversation #7

Location. Bill’s Town – The Woods

After entering Anthony’s Pizza and Subs on main street, talk to Ellie at the arcade machine.

Optional Conversation #8

Location. Bill’s Town – Safehouse

When you are inside the bar, talk to Ellie about the chess set in the booth.

Optional Conversation #9

Location. Bill’s Town – Graveyard

After entering the next house by cutting through the tree house, talk to Ellie in the kids room on the second floor.

Optional Conversation #10

Location. Bill’s Town – High School Escape

Encouraging Ellie in truck is final optional conversation you can trigger in The Last of Us.

Optional Conversation #11

Location. Bill’s Town – High School Escape

Give Bill Frank’s suicide note to trigger this conversation.

Optional Conversation #12

Location. Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

Enter through the overhead door after the first fight and talk to Ellie about the bodies in the hunter camp.

Optional Conversation #13

Location. Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

After cutting through the hunter camp and dropping back into the street, talk to Ellie about the bodies.

Optional Conversation #14

Location. Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

After climbing over the bus, go towards the graffiti on the right wall just before the checkpoint and talk to Ellie about the message.

Optional Conversation #15

Location. Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

From the flooded street, take a right and you will spot an advertisement on the wall with a skinny model. Talk to Ellie about it.

Optional Conversation #16

Location. Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

Move to the bar towards the left of the hotel lobby and interact with the coffee machine.

Optional Conversation #17

Location. Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

Climb the furniture in the second floor room to reach the third floor. Go to the bathroom and you will spot a couple in the bathtub. Talk to Ellie about it.

Optional Conversation #18

Location. Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

After exiting the restaurant, enter the ballroom and move to the right corner. Talk to Ellie about the photo.

Optional Conversation #19

Location. Pittsburgh – Financial District

Talk to Ellie about the hunter hanging next to the bank once you are done with the hunters in the plaza.

Optional Conversation #20

Location. Pittsburgh – Financial District

When you drop to the street having climbed the fire escape next to the credit union, talk to Ellie about the military school sign to the right.

Optional Conversation #21

Location. Pittsburgh – Financial District

Move to the parking lot from the street mentioned above and talk about the ‘Dawn of the Wolf’ movie billboard on the side of the building.

Optional Conversation #22

Location. The Suburbs – Suburbs

You will come across a house with ‘Will Shoot on Sight’ sign. Approach the house and discuss the looters.

Optional Conversation #23

Location. The Suburbs – Suburbs

Participate when Henry discusses barbeques in the destroyed kitchen in the first street.

Optional Conversation #24

Location. The Suburbs – Suburbs

You will come across an ice cream truck at the bend of the road. Approach the truck and talk about it.

Optional Conversation #25

Location. The Suburbs – Suburbs

Close to the dead end, in the living room of the house, watch the kids play darts.

Optional Conversation #26

Location. Tommy’s Dam – Hydroelectric Dam

After raising the gate to cross the water drop off the walkaway through the hole and jump over fallen tree ahead. At this point, talk about the grave market.

Optional Conversation #27

Location. Tommy’s Dam – Hydroelectric Dam

As Tommy and Maria show you around the dam, talk to Ellie when you reach the horses.

Optional Conversation #28

Location. The University: Go Big Horns

Discuss football with Ellie as you pass by the football banner in the university.

Optional Conversation #29

Location. The University: Go Big Horns

As you exit through the courtyard and move towards the dormitory, press the triangle button at the logo of the fireflies.

Optional Conversation #30

Location. The University: Science Building

After crossing the walkway, discuss the fireflies luggage next to the stairs.

Optional Conversation #31

Location. Lakeside Resort – The Hunt

When you reach the mine camp elevator having escaped the clickers using the sky bridge, collect the supplies and talk to David about the bodies.

Optional Conversation #32

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

Moving down the free way when the triangle button appears, press it to ask Ellie if she wants to learn guitar.

Optional Conversation #33

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

Before exiting the freeway, take a right towards the airline advertisement to trigger this conversation. Ellie tells you about a dream about flying a plane.

Optional Conversation #34

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

Inside the station, look for a ladder that will trigger comment from Joel.

Optional Conversation #35

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

Having chased Ellie out of the bus station into the next building, you will come across a giraffe. Interact with it.

Optional Conversation #36

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

As giraffe herd is passing by, press the interact button to enjoy the scene.

Optional Conversation #37

Location. Bus Depot – Highway Exit

Before you exit the triage area and cut through the city bus, give a picture of Joel and Sarah to Ellie.

The Last of Us: Left Behind Optional Conversations

There are 13 Optional Conversations found in The Last of Us: Left Behind. Although six chapters are featured in this DLC, all of these Optional Conversations are located in the 2nd and 4th chapters of the game.

Chapter #2

Optional Conversation #1

Location. Mall Rats –Apartment

When you see Riley coming out of the trash, immediately look at the wall on your left.

Optional Conversation #2

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall

Near the very end of the first pair of escalators, turn to your right and keep on following the wall for this Conversation.

Optional Conversation #3

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall

Head back from where you turned right for the previous Optional Conversation and head straight. Try to walk along the benches on your left, and you will come across a blue poster.

Optional Conversation #4

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall

Get all the way down to the bottom of the second escalator, and you will get it.

Optional Conversation #5

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall

For this Optional Conversation, you need to head inside the yellow tent and stand near the table.

Optional Conversation #6

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall

After receiving the previous collectible, come out of the yellow tent and keep on walking straight to get to the horse saddle.

Optional Conversation #7

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall, Halloween store

You need to head to the North-East corner of the area to get to the jar of eyeballs.

Optional Conversation #8

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall, Halloween store

For this Optional Conversation, all you need to do is wait for Riley to put on a new mask.

Optional Conversation #9

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall, Halloween store

Simply change your mask to Green Witch one and speak to Riley.

Optional Conversation #10

Location. Mall Rats –Neighbouring Mall, Halloween store

You will come across a skull in the farther left corner of your screen. You will be prompted to hit Triangle about 8 times before the Optional Conversation.

Chapter #4

Optional Conversation #11

Location. Fun and Games – Merry-Go-Round

Just as the chapter begins, head straight and seat on the Merry-Go-Round Horse.

Optional Conversation #12

Location. Fun and Games – Merry-Go-Round

After receiving the Pun Book, you need to press Triangle about 22 times before the Optional Conversation.

Optional Conversation #13

Location. Fun and Games – Shore Snap Booth

The last Optional Conversation can be triggered by entering the phone booth.