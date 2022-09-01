The Last of Us Part 1 Find All Ellie’s Jokes For That’s All I Got Trophy

Just because there’s a zombie apocalypse, it doesn’t mean you can’t squeeze a little giggle here and there in TLoU Part 1. Ellie has taken the responsibility to lighten up the mood and crack some lame jokes in The Last of Us Part 1, but you must help her acquire them all before she can do so.

These jokes in The Last of Us Part 1 are a little hard to acquire, and with no proper guidance, you may find yourself lost or even encountering unwanted zombie goons. Unlocking all of Ellie’s jokes also ends up unlocking the “That’s All I Got” trophy for you as well in The Last of Us Part 1.

How to Unlock the That’s All I Got Trophy

Once players have made their way to the locations as guided, they will have to either have a casual conversation with Ellie or wait a bit for her to let out a joke. As she does that, wait if any prompts require interaction. Once done, move to another location for the next joke.

You will get the gold trophy and tags when you reach the last area and trigger the joke.

Where to Find All Ellie’s Jokes in The Last of Us Part 1

There are a total of 5 jokes that players can help Ellie find in TLoU Part 1. Most of them are located in the Pittsburg area, whereas one can be found in the Suburbs. Here are the exact locations for them and how to get them;

Pittsburgh

There are four locations in Pittsburgh where you can unlock jokes for Ellie in TLoU Part 1.

Joke #1

When you are passing through the hunters’ camp, you will drop down to the street and move behind the newspaper machine as three hunters show up. Once the hunters have left the area, go towards the bus that blocks the exit.

Wait for Ellie to say something about climbing over the bus. After that, wait 20 seconds to trigger jokes from Ellie.

Joke #2

For your second joke, you will have to first clear out all the hunters in the area and clear the coast, so you guys are safe. Then, after defeating everyone in the bookstore, you will have to wait 2 minutes for Ellie to open her joke book and lighten your mood.

We recommend you not to look around and let Ellie and Joel have the causal conversation. She’ll pull up the joke along the way for a little giggle.

Joke #3

Ellie will be able to crack the third joke shortly after she and Joel leave the bookstore. Before you enter the flooded street in front of the hotel, take a right and move towards the dead end. Look for an advertisement on the right wall with a skinny model.

Talk to Ellie about it. After the conversation, she will start reading the writing along the wall. After she is finished, she will open her joke book again to throw some humor your way.

Remember that the ‘Optional Conversation‘ will pop up on the screen, but you don’t want to go for that, as doing so will prevent the joke from triggering.

Joke #4

The last joke of the Pittsburgh area will be pretty easy to trigger as well, given that the safe will be around the same area where the third joke took place.

When you go to the hotel and spot the safe, follow the instructions to open it. Having grabbed the safe combination and opened the safe inside the hotel, return back to Ellie. After waiting a few seconds, she will pull her joke book out to entertain you.

Suburbs Joke



Players will have to make their way to the Suburbs area in order to locate the last joke that Ellie will be cracking for Joel. It demands a little effort but is all worth it for some adorable giggles.As mentioned, the last jokes from Ellie require a bit of work.

You need to engage in the following four different conversations in order to trigger them. These conversations will pop up on your screens as ‘Optional ‘Conversations’ so press on them and start interacting.

Conversation #1

This conversation will occur once you leave the Sewers and follow the road until you turn left. Here you’ll find a house with ‘Shoot on Sight’ written on the side. Approach the writing on the house and find Henry. Now choose the conversation option and talk about looters.

Conversation #2

Once you’re at Henry’s place, go to the back door and approach the location with a hole. Participate when Henry discusses barbeques in the destroyed kitchen at the end of the first street.

Conversation #3

From the street where you were with Henry earlier, go down further until you come across an ice cream truck. Participate when the group talks about it when you are approaching the truck.

Conversation #4

At the dead end of the street, talk about the firefly logo on the wall.

Once you have participated in all four conversations, stand still for a few seconds, and Ellie will pull out her joke book to make you laugh.