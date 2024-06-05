The Hidden Treasure At Lizard Lakes Walkthrough

Listen to Yunobo's advice to locate the legendary treasure at the Lizard Lakes.

The Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a divine reward. This quest will allow you to relive the glorious history of Goron and obtain a relic from the distant past.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this quest and complete it as easily as possible. As we will be roaming around one of the hottest regions of Hyrule, make sure to purchase and equip the Flamebreaker armor.

Talk to Yunobo after Saving Goron City

The Hidden Treasure at the Lizard Lakes can only be started in Goron City after completing Yunobo of Goron City‘s main quest. Once Yunobo is returned to normal, and you get rid of Marbled Gohma, return to the city with the help of the Maragukuc Shrine.

Talk to Bludo and Yunobo at the center of Goron City (1648, 2439, 0381) to start this quest.

Find and Explore Lizard’s Burrow Cave

Bludo will recite a poem that will tell you about a divine treasure hidden between two lizard lakes. This is the only clue you will get.

If you open the map and zoom in to look closely north of Goron City and Death Mountain, you will notice two Lizards in blue color. This represents the two lizard lakes in the Eldin Region.

The said treasure in question is none other than the Vah Rudania Divine Helm. Travel to Lizard Lake on top of the map. There is a cave near its head (2188, 3091, 0401) blocked by some boulders.

You can destroy these boulders with a rock hammer or Bomb Arrows.

FYI

You can also use Yunobo’s Charge ability to protect your precious resources.

This cave is known as Lizard’s Burrow. Go straight through the cave (don’t turn left) to locate a small hot spring. A treasure chest will be on the platform in the center of the spring.

Quest Reward

Open the treasure chest to obtain Vah Rudania Divine Helm. This helm was worn by the first Goron Sage in Rauru’s time. This will complete The Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This helm gives you 2 Armor against enemies and provides resistance against flames. It also strengthens your bond with Gorons.

