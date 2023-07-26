How To Get Zora Longsword In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Zora Longsword is another two-handed weapon that you can find in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This weapon has seen better days, as you will notice from its decaying handle.

That being said, you will still find the Zora Longsword an excellent weapon to wield near or in water. This is because the two-handed sword is made from a unique metal that gains attack power when wet.

So, to use this weapon effectively, you need to stay near water bodies in Tears of the Kingdom. Here is how you can get your wet hands on the Zora Longsword in Zelda: TotK.

Zora Longsword location in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to get Zora Longsword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are 3 ways you have to make your way. These three ways are described and mentioned below for your ease to locate them through maps and the exact coordinates.

Southwest of Ruto Lake

The first way to get Zora Longsword is to make your way to the region of Lanayru Great Spring at the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

Once you reach there, you need to use glide towards the location of Southeast until you reach Ruto Lake. From there, make your way to Southwest to reach Lizalfos Camp where you will get this weapon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The above image is marked at the exact location of Lizalfos and the coordinates of this place are 3094, 0122, and 0080.

There you will encounter Bipedal lizards and Reptilian enemies in this area whom you need to defeat in order to get this Zora Longsword Weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

South of Trilby Valley

The second way to acquire this Zora Longsword Weapon, you need to go to the region of Lanayru Great Spring at the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. From there, you have to glide yourself in the direction of the southwest and keep continue the gliding until you reach south of Trilby Valley.

The above image is marked at the exact point where you will meet a monster that you need to slay in order to get this weapon. The coordinates to reach the location of this weapon are 2293, 0376, and 0099.

Once you reach there, you will encounter Silver Boss Bokoblin or Blue Boss Bokoblin. You need to kill Silver Boss Bokoblin or Blue Boss Bokoblin to get this Zora Longsword weapon.

Chests dropped by Like Likes

The third way to get this weapon is by opening the dropped chests from Like Likes in the region of Lanayru. This weapon can be found anywhere in the Lanayru region where Like Like has dropped it.

There are chances that you can get this Zora Longsword Weapon specifically as this chest contains many weapons and shields. You have the option to circulate the material in the chest by saving and opening the chest again in the hope to get this item.