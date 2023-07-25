How To Get Traveler’s Claymore In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Traveler’s Claymore a basically a longsword that is listed as a two-handed weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This claymore has a rusty and decayed appearance and is not as sharp as it used to be. However, it can still pack quite a punch and knock down the enemy shields as well.

In terms of base stats, the Traveler’s Claymore offers a base attack of (6). Furthermore, you can also fuse this weapon with more than 70 objects to create weapons with different effects e.g. Flame Emitter, etc.

That being said, if you are interested in knowing the whereabouts of the Traveler’s Claymore, then worry not, as we have covered all the locations where you will be able to discover this two-handed weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Traveler’s Claymore location in Tears of the Kingdom

There is a good chance that you are going to find the Traveler’s Claymore by just exploring the map in Tears of the Kingdom. This is because the weapon can be dropped by Lizalfos that are found among the many enemy camps on both the surface and in the depths.

There is, however, a couple of guaranteed spots to get the Traveler’s Claymore as well.

Hyrule Field

Head to the Hyrule Castle in Hyrule Field and make your way behind the castle to the docks. Head inside and you can find the Traveler’s Claymore on a pedestal.

Gerudo Desert

You can find the Traveler’s Claymore in the hands of a statue at coordinates 4806, -1922, 0050 in the Gerudo Desert. You have to basically make your way to the Kudanisar Shrine and then head northwest until you see a large structure resting on stone columns.

The statue is beneath this stone structure. Take the Traveler’s Claymore from its stone hands and add it to your inventory in Tears of the Kingdom.