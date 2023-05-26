Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Today’s Menu Walkthrough

Today’s Menu is one of the three side quests that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers to its players in Lookout Landing.

In this quest, you will be helping Burmano; an NPC which is in desperate need of an apple for its cocktail. Completing the same quest will get you Fruit and Cocktail Mix which you can consume to redeem two hearts of Link’s Health.

Follow the simple steps below to complete Today’s Menu in Tears of Kingdom.

How to start Today’s Menu in Zelda: TotK

To begin the Today’s Menu side quest, you need to first make your way to Lookout Landing in Tears of the Kingdom. Here, you need to get inside the Emergency Shelter.

For that, you will come across a hole in the ground which can be used to access the Emergency Shelter. This hole however will only be open if you have talked to the NPC named Scorpis in the main quest Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

After making it to the inside of the Emergency Shelter, make your way to the side of the room where the cooking pot is located. Here, find and talk to the Burmano.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After talking to him, you will find out that Burmano is going to make Fruit and Mushroom Mix. For this, he is lacking Apple which is supposed to be the very key ingredient.

How to complete Today’s Menu in Zelda: TotK

To complete Today’s Menu side quest, you need to have an apple in your inventory. You will get this request from Burmano when you start the conversation with him.

There are chances that you already have an apple with you in the inventory but if you don’t, you can get Apple in two ways:

The first way you can get your hands on the apple is from a Mubs the Shopkeeper. For that, you need to head towards the surface of the lookout landing.

Once there, you can purchase the apple for a small price of 12 Rupees. If you have purchased Hylian Armor, you might already know the fruit vendor as they both are next to each other.

For the second way, you don’t need to spend any money as you can pick the apple right from the orchard. To get there, you need to head southwest of Lookout Landing. The exact coordinates of the orchard are -0413, -0095, 0025.

After getting there, you will find yourself in a small batch of trees. If you look closely, you will find that nearly all of them are growing apples in them. You can get the apple by either climbing the tree or by throwing a stone.

Now that you have your apple with you, all you need to do is head back to the shelter and give it to Burmano. Once there, you need to interact with Burmano and pick “Take This” dialogue.

Doing so will complete the Today’s Menu quest. As a reward for finishing this quest, you will get Fruit and Mushroom Mix made from the same apple you brought to the Burmano.