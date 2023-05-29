Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Sokkala Sky Crystal Guide

The Sokkala Sky Crystal in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a shrine quest you must complete to enter the Natak shrine. You will get this quest after getting to the Natak shrine location and interacting with the green disk. This quest requires you to find a crystal and return it to the shrine to reveal its entrance in Zelda TotK.

You don have to worry if you don’t know how to get this quest and crystal to enter the Natak shrine. We will help you quickly get the crystal back and complete the Sokkala Sky Crystal quest in Zelda TotK.

How to start the Sokkala Sky Crystal in Zelda TotK

To start The Sokkala Sky Crystal shrine quest, you must head to the southern island in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago east of Sky Mine, the Akkala Sky Region.

This is the same location as the Natak Shrine. The coordinates for this spot are [3671, 1484, 1158]. You can quickly get here through the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Once you reach here, interact with the green disk to start the Sokkala Sky Crystal shrine quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sokkala Sky Crystal walkthrough

You must find the green crystal and put it in the Natak Shrie spot to reveal the shrine. To do that, approach the Launchpad on the island. Set the Launchpad toward the ball-shaped island in the northeast of the island. Paraglide inside the ball-shaped sky island next to the shrine island.

Inside, you will see another launchpad with a ball behind it. Rotate the ball so that its sides are aligned with the Launchpad. Behind the pillar is the green crystal. Pick the crystal and place it in the Launchpad using the Ultrahand ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Hit the Launchpad with any weapon to launch the crystal.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now, stand on the Launchpad and launch yourself on the island. Pick the crystal and place it in the Natak Shrine spot, and the shrine will be revealed. This will also complete the Sokkala Sky Crystal quest in Zelda TotK.