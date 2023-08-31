How To Get Sword Of The Hero In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Sword of the Hero is an incredibly powerful weapon that is hidden away somewhere in the Depths below Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You need to first find a way into the Depths and then to a hollowed-out tree that is hiding a chest. However, there is a guardian alongside, so you will have to earn yourself the Sword of the Hero by showing your mettle.

How to get the Sword of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom

Similar to other legendary items in the Depths such as the Sea-Breeze Shield, the Sword of the Hero has to be looted from a chest that is hidden inside of a hollow tree in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Sword of the Hero location marked on the map below is inside the Dalite Grove. To get here, you need to first drop down into the Depths from the Great Plateau West Chasm. Then move northwest until you reach Dalite Grove. The coordinates of this place are 2044, -1129, -0546.

The Dalite Grove may look beautiful but watch out for the trees. They love to attack all intruders. Quickly make your way to the center of the grove to find a huge hollow tree at coordinates 2044, -1129, and -0546.

This hollowed tree has evermean enemy, along with that, you will also find a chest in the middle of the tree. Destroy this tree to get the chest which will consist of the Sword of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom.

Scan the 8-bit Link amiibo

If you have an 8-bit Link amiibo, you can scan it to obtain the legendary Sword of the Hero without going through any ordeal in Zelda: TotK.

Make sure that the amiibo scanning option is enabled from your settings and then scan the amiibo to score an easy legendary item.

Does the Sword of the Hero respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

Even the Sword of the Hero can break after continuous use in Zelda: TotK, but you can always buy it from one of the Bargainer Statues for 100 Poes.

However, you need to first get the Sword of the Hero through either the Depths or by scanning an amiibo. You cannot buy it directly the first time.