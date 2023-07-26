How To Get Stone Two-Handed Axe In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Stone Two-Handed Axe is a weapon to fight enemies with both hands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The weapon can be crafted by using a combination of axe and stone. However, there are some locations that you can visit to get this weapon.

This fused weapon can deal a lot of damage, but there’s no upgraded version. So you just have to find the base version and use it in Zelda: TotK.

Stone Two-Handed Axe location in Tears of the Kingdom

Since the Stone Two-Handed Axe is a fused weapon, you can craft it by combining a stone with an Axe. However, there are two locations that you can visit to grab this weapon without going through the crafting process in Tears of the Kingdom.

On a tree stump west of Aquame Lake

You can find Stone Two-Handed Axe on the north side of the Diggdog Suspension bridge in Tears of the Kingdom. The weapon is located on the west side of Aquame Lake on a tree stump. You can see the stump clearly and is very close to the Tsutsu-um shrine.

Next to the water west of the Great Sky Island

You also get the opportunity to obtain another Stone Two-Handed Axe by exploring the west side of the Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK.

The weapon is found next to the water and is directly opposite the In-Isa shrine. You just have to cross the water body and reach the trees by the water to get the weapon.

Stone Two-Handed Axe upgrades and fusion recipe in Zelda: TotK

The fusion recipe for this weapon is pretty straightforward, as you need a two-handed weapon and a stone to fuse them. You can find stones by visiting the areas next to tree stumps and stables.

The damage of Stone Two-Handed Axe is set at Base+1, and, unfortunately, there are no upgrades available for this weapon in Tears of the Kingdom.