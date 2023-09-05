How To Get Steel Lizal Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Steel Lizal Bow is an incredibly powerful two-handed bow with a high base damage stat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thanks to its reinforced metal design, you also get a high durability stat, so this weapon is not breaking any time soon.

The Steel Lizal Bow is one of the best bows out there in Zelda: TotK. Here is how you can get it.

Steel Lizal Bow locations in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways to get your hands on a Steel Lizal Bow in Tears of the Kingdom. The first way is to find and defeat Black Lizalfos. These are lizard-like humanoid creatures that are going to attack you with weapons on sight.

You can find a Black Lizalfos in the Hyrule Castle Library. To get over there, you can either launch yourself from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in the south or fast-travel to the Serutabomac Shrine in the north.

The latter is the closest location and the fastest way of reaching the Hyrule Castle Library in Zelda: TotK. From the Serutabomac Shrine, follow the ledge to enter Hyrule Castle B3 before moving into the Library.

Inside the Hyrule Castle Library, you need to keep going forward and you will encounter a Black Lizalfos. He will even be wielding the Steel Lizal Bow that you need in Tears of the Kingdom.

The second way to get a Steel Lizal Bow is to simply explore the Gerudo Highlands Depths and the Central Hyrule Depths regions in Zelda: TotK. While these are general locations, you can come across chests here that contain the weapon.

Lastly, there is a pirate ship off the eastern coast of Deep Akkala in Tears of the Kingdom that contains a chest with a Steel Lizal Bow.

However, before getting your hands on the chest, you will have to clear out the pirates on the main deck. This is also an objective that you need to clear for The Gathering Pirates quest.

Once the pirates are taken care of, find the Steel Lizal Bow chest on the left side of the pirate ship.