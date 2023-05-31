Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gathering Pirates Walkthrough

The Gathering Pirates is another Akkala-based quest you will take part in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you complete a few Proving Grounds Shrines, you will encounter an NPC called Aya who wants you to test your abilities to defeat a couple of Bokoblin pirates who have been terrorizing northern Akkala Beach.

Defeat all enemies during the quest nets you 2x Pony Points and 1x Endura Carrot. If you are interested in acquiring these rewards, then we have prepared this guide for you where you will find out how to complete the Gathering Pirates side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Gathering Pirates in Zelda: TotK

To begin the Gathering Pirates quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must have started the Main Quest called “Regional Phenomena”.

As you take part in the quest, make your way to the East Akkala Stable and talk to Aya on the exact coordinates of 4242, 2724, 0126 marked on the Zelda Map below.

Once you have reached the marked location, you will find Aya standing at the center with her Broom. Talk to her and she assigned you the Gathering Pirates quest where you must defeat all pirates nearby.

How to complete Gathering Pirates in Zelda: TotK

As you reach the North Akkala Beach, you will find three pirate ships with Each ship having enemies such as Bokoblins, Moblins, Aerocudas, and Boss Bokoblins to defeat. Start off by gliding into one ship and using your Bow Arrow, defeat all the enemies on the first ship before moving to the next one.

It is recommended that you land on the masts of the ship since they net you bombs which you can use to blow away the enemies on the deck. Furthermore, focus on a single enemy instead of taking on multiple enemies. The latter will make this fight a bit harder.

Once you have cleared one ship, fly over to the next one and use the same method of explosives to kill all the enemies; especially Aerocudas.

As you defeat all pirates on each ship, head up to one of the masts to loot the Treasure Chest above with 1x Blue Hinox Hammer inside.

After looting the chest, head back to the East Akkala Stable and talk to Aya to complete the Gathering Pirates quest in Zelda: TkoK and get rewarded with 2x Pony Points and 1x Endura Carrot.