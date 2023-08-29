How To Get Spicy Peppers In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Spicy Pepper is a vital ingredient players can farm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These peppers can be used to cook Cold Resistance meals that allow you to survive the chilly regions on the map and escape a frosty death.

Spicy Peppers can be found in multiple locations as you explore the lands of the Kingdom. These are small plants scattered throughout the land and contain three red and yellow peppers.

The peppers grant Cold Resistance buff and raise your body temperature, which is vital for survival and can save you from a life-and-death situation.

This guide will elaborate on the exact locations where you can find and farm the Spicy Peppers. Follow through this guide to know more.

Spicy Pepper locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Spicy Peppers are abundant as you explore the lands of Zelda: TOTK. The Great Sky Island and Hyrule are both loaded with these peppers, waiting to be harvested by you.

You can use your Purah Pad with its Camera and Sensor+ options to click a photo of the Spicy Pepper and help track them down with your sensor. As you get close to the Spicy Peppers, your Purah Pad sensor will beep and lead you towards them.

The following are the best locations to find Spicy Peppers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Location 1: Great Sky Island

The Great Sky Island is the best location to search for Spicy Peppers in Tears of the Kingdom as this place is loaded with them.

If you want to find abundant spicy peppers, head to the eastern and southeastern locations on the map. The southeastern part of this island has a cave called the Pit Cave. You’ll be able to find plenty of peppers in its surroundings.

Location 2: Royal Ancient Lab Ruins

Coordinates: -1263, 1039, 0103

The Royal Ancient Lab Ruins is another fantastic location to find Spicy Peppers in abundance. This location, accessed via the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, is located in the Northwest area of the Hyrule Field, north of the North Hyrule Plain.

Players can find a group of Spicy Pepper plants in the north of this area. This region also holds a boss fight with Bokoblin and his troops, so be ready for that when you quest for peppers in this region.

Location 3: North of Purifier Lake

Coordinates: 3353, -1250, -0163

An abundant supply of Spicy Peppers in Zelda: TOTK can be found in the northeast region of the purifier lake, located north of Nirvata Plateau.

Two shrines are located close to this region, which can be used for teleportation. These are the Zakusu and Jogou Shrines. Players can expect to find 5-7 Spicy Pepper plants in this area alongside a ledge.

Location 4: Pagos Woods

Coordinates: 0796, -3054, 0016

The Pagos Woods, located in the Faron Grasslands, is another great area to collect spicy peppers from in Tears of the Kingdom. The peppers are mostly spotted alongside water bodies in the northeast areas of the woods. Players must roam these woods cautiously as you’ll come across many enemies.

Location 5: Diggdog Suspension Bridge

Another great location to find Spicy Peppers is after crossing the Diggdog Suspension Bridge. This bridge is located east of Mount Nabooru in the Southwest area of the Hyrule Field and leads to a plain zone with lots of Spicy Peppers for you to collect.

Location 6: West Gerudo Ruins

Another great location to find Spicy Peppers is the West Gerudo Ruins, located north in the large Gerudo Desert on the Surface. You can locate the peppers in this area south of the Karusa Valley, near the end of the valley.

How to use Spicy Peppers in Zelda: TotK

Spicy Peppers in Tears of the Kingdom can be used for numerous purposes, but the main purpose will always be survival against the cold. You can add Spicy Peppers as ingredients to your meals to provide Cold Resistance to your character.

Also, melding Spicy Peppers with your weapons and shields may increase your attack power. Spicy Peppers also restore one-half of hearts. Moreover, they can be used to lure away hungry monsters. It is an important collectible you’ll require throughout the game.