Where To Find Soldier 3 Blade In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fusing multiple items together to increase their potency is a fun mechanic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you are fuzing items, you are not only just changing the appearance but also functionality and sometimes damage output as well.

If we are talking about Soldier 3 Blade then it is also a fusion of two items. The fusion not only enhances the damage dealt by your baseline weapon but in this instance, gives us a completely new one.

Soldier 3 Blade location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two possibilities by which you can obtain the Soldier 3 Blade in Zelda: TotK. The first one is that you can find it directly from chests. Now the question is that which chests are those?

There are two chests from which you can get the Soldier 3 Blade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first chest can be found in the Wind Temple which you will visit when you are completing the Tulin of Rito Village questline. There will be a chest on the second floor.

When you reach the second-floor Windmill, just face the opposite and drop down a little to find the chest inside which you will find the Soldier’s Blade.

You will find another chest in the South Lomie Depth Labyrinth. It is the third part of the South Lomie Labyrinth and you will gain access to it once you have completed the South Lomie Sky Labyrinth.

The ground and the sky part of the Labyrinth have a maze but the depths is straight forward. You will find the chest containing the Soldier’s Blade in front of the entrance.

Let’s explore the second possibility by which you can get your hands on the Soldier’s Blade. In reality, there is no such thing as a Soldier’s Blade. It is simply a two-handed weapon fuzed with a Solider Construct Horn.

You can find Soldier Constructs Horns all over Hyrule as they are dropped by Soldier Constructs. There are three categories of Soldier Constructs; I, II, and III.

All three of them drop Construct Horns and depending upon the level of Soldier Construct, you will get an increase in DPS of your weapon.

The highest chances of you getting yourself a Soldier Construct in Zelda: TotK is in the Great Sky Island. You will find enemies with a chance to drop the Constructs at the southern end of the island.

You can also find Soldier Constructs on the ground but the probability of them dropping a Construct Horn for you is low.

Once you have the Horn, fuze with any two-handed weapon of your choice. If the weapon is a Zonai weapon, you will receive extra bonus for it.