How To Get Royal Guard’s Claymore In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Royal Guard’s Claymore is a two-handed sword that significantly damages the enemies. Of course, many of these weapons will break away, so you need them all to make it through your journey. Like always, some weapons are just straight-up better than others. That is also the case with the Royal Guard’s Claymore. This guide will help you find Royal Guard’s Claymore in Zelda: TotK.

Where to find Royal Guard’s Claymore in Zelda: TotK

You need to head to the Hyrule Castle Sanctum to get your hands on this powerful weapon. The map below will help you reach the Royal Guard’s Claymore location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The easiest method to get to this location is to launch yourself from a Skyview Tower. The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is next to the Sanctum, so you can use it to paraglide to the Claymore location.

Once you enter the Sanctum, you will see a couple of stairs. On the side of the stairs is a chest with the Purple Rupee inside. To get to the Claymore, you have to climb up the stairs, and you will see the ruined Horse Statue.

To get the Sword, you need to get to the back end of the statue, right where the Horse’s back legs are, and you will find the Royal Guard’s Claymore in Zelda TotK.

Royal Guard’s Claymore in Zelda TotK has a fantastic base attack of 32. This Two-handed sword also comes with a passive ability of Breaking Point. The best thing about this sword is its damage output will increase as it loses its durability.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

That means this sword will deal the highest damage right before breaking in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. That’s all from our guide on how to get the Royal Guard’s Claymore in Zelda TotK.