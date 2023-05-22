How To Remove Fusion And Re-Fuse Weapons In Zelda: TotK

Weapon Fusion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to make perfect weapons using the scraps you find across Hyrule. As such, these weapons will serve you quite well if you keep making them to your liking.

But some weapons and fusions can feel somewhat off and not the ideal fuse combinations. You don’t enjoy using them or being able to use them efficiently. As such, you might want to get the raw materials for your fusions back. This guide will help you learn how to revert the fusions you have made in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to remove Fusion in Zelda TotK

Fuse weapons work like basic weapons. They hit the enemy and, in return, lose their durability. These weapons will break away, and you will lose the weapon if that happens.

Using a weapon that doesn’t resonate with you is pretty troublesome. S o some players might want to remove the fusions they have made. In the base game, players do not have the option to use the Fuse ability to Unfuse any weapon they might have made.

You are forced to destroy the material you have fused. Go into your inventory, and you select your weapon made through Fusion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will get the option to Destroy the Fused Material.

Consider that you made a boulder hammer using a large boulder and a stick. This option will allow you to destroy the boulder you used to create the hammer and return the stick. This might seem neat, but considering that you might have made a weapon using some valuable item like a Diamond, you might be reluctant to lose that diamond.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fortunately, there is a way for you to revert the Fusion without losing the fused material in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For this, players need to get to Tarrey Town. Tarrey Town can be located in the eastern part of Hyrule, in Akkala Highlands. You find the Town just east of Torin Wetland, on the island extending into Lake Akkala.

In Tarrey Town, there is an NPC named Pelison, the Goron child. Pelison will remove fusion from all the weapons you have made in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for only 20 rupees. Asking Pelison for his services will allow you to save the items you have fused to make the weapon.

How to Re-Fuse weapons in Zelda TotK

Re-fuse weapons work the same as Fusion. Pick and equip whatever item you want to fuse, find the item you want to fuse it with and use the Fuse ability. You can make many different fusions using your sword, shields, or even a random stick you might find lying around the world.

Using boulders, spikes, iron blocks, and even other special items, such as fire emitters, can create excellent weapons for you. Again, if you don’t like them, you can Unfuse them at Pelison’s shop in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and make another weapon you like.