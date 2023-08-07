How To Get To Mount Daphnes Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Mount Daphnes Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has one of the most strategic locations in the game compared to other chasms. Only a few players have information regarding this Mount Daphnes Chasm.

Despite being an entrance point for the underground world, developers have marked it as a well instead of a Chasm. Reaching Mount Daphnes Chasm in Zelda TotK is no less than an ordeal because of the enemies.

Mount Daphnes Chasm location in Zelda TotK

Mount Daphnes Chasm is in the middle of the Hyrule Field, between the Hyrule Garrison Ruins and the Nima Plain. To get there, you just need to go west of Mount Daphnes.

In addition to this information, players can reach out to it using these (-1316, -0622, 0009) accurate coordinates for the Mount Daphnes Well from where you can enter the Depth.

How to get to the Mount Daphnes chasm in Zelda TotK

Likewise the other Chasms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can reach Mount Daphnes Chasm easily once you reach its location. It can be approached via Mayachin and Susuyal Shrines. Once at the location, you will find an old well, and you can enter the chasm by jumping into the well.

You can find the well easily as Mount Daphnes Well in Zelda TotK, which is also on the map image above. Sage Temple Cave and Ancient Tree Stump Cave are also present in the close vicinity. You can easily reach Mount Chasm from these points as well.

Activities in Mount Daphnes Chasm

There is not any significant activity when you go inside Mount Daphnes Chasm except the Canyon Mines. These underground Canyon Mines in the Depths of the Hyrule map are near the Floating Coliseum. Here Floating Coliseum is a target place for those interested in fighting and farming lynel parts.