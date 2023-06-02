Where To Find Moblin Mask In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Moblin Mask will help you stay safe from the Moblin’s attacks. After wearing this headgear in Zelda TotK, Moblins can’t detect you. But getting your hands on this amazingly useful piece of gear is not straightforward.

You must complete certain quests in Zelda TotK to get your hands on Moblin Mask. Our guide will help you find the Moblin Mask in Zelda TotK.

How to get Moblin Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before you go on, you must complete the two side quests. The first is called “The Hunt For Bubbul Gem!” outside the Pico Pond Cave in Eldin Canyon Region. In this side quest, you must help Koltin get the Bubbulfrog Gem. After you give him the Bubbulfrog Gem, he will reward you with Bakoblin Mask.

After this, you must play another side quest called “In Search for Koltin.” To complete this quest, you must go to Tarrey Town to find Koltin in Zelda TotK. After you have completed the above two side quests, you can head toward the east of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower on a small plain.

There, you will find Koltin in his shop. Koltin will offer you Moblin Mask for two Bubbul Gems. If you don’t have two Bubbul Gems, you can head to any cave nearby and kill white Bubbulfrogs on the ceilings by shooting them with arrows.

After collecting the required amount of Bubbul Gems, return to the location and exchange them with the Moblin Mask in Zelda TotK. You can also buy many other rare outfits from Koltin in the same spot for different amounts of Bubbul Gems.

This is how you can get the Moblin Mask in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.