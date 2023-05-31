Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Misko’s Treasure Locations

Misko’s Treasure in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a side quest in which you will find different rare outfits. All of these garments are amazingly stylish and give Link some special abilities. A Bandit named Misko once hid these outfits, and now you can find these awesome outfits in the Hyrule Field.

Our guide will help you to find all three parts of Misko’s Treasure in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Misko’s Treasure side quest in Zelda TotK

Head towards the Rauru Hillside from the Helmhead Bridge in the Hyrule Field to start the Misko’s Treasure side quest. Here find and talk to an NPC named Meeshy. She will mark all the 3 locations for the Miskos’s Treasure outfits in Zelda TotK on your map.

The Misko’s Treasure has three different outfits:

The Climbing Gear: Allows you to climb mountains faster.

Allows you to climb mountains faster. The Barbarian Armor: This allows you to deal extra damage to enemies

This allows you to deal extra damage to enemies The Rubber Armor: This outfit gives you Shock Resistance ability against any electrical effect.

Besides these 3 main armor sets, there are a few more that are also considered part of Misko’s treasure quests including the Fierce Deity and Tingle armor.

Misko’s Treasure Climbing Gear outfit location in Zelda TotK

The Climbing Outfit is inside a chest in the cave in the North Hyrule Plains west of Hyrule Castle after the Carok Bridge.

The coordinates for this location are (-1225, 0771, 0083).

Misko’s Treasure Barbarian Armor outfit location in Zelda TotK

The powerful Barbarian Armor is inside a chest in a tent inside the Cerenel Hills Cave in Cerenel Hills of the Hyrule Field Region.

The coordinates for this location are (0500, 0732, 0041).

Misko’s Treasure Rubber Armor outfit location in Zelda TotK

The Shock Resistance, Rubber Armor outfit is inside a chest in the Whistling Hills Cave in the Whistling Hills Area in the Hyrule Field.

The coordinates for this location are (-0082, -1040, 0019).

This is how you can find all the outfits of Misko’s Treasure in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.