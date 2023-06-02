How To Get To Lomei Labyrinth Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Lomei Labyrinth Chasm requires you to complete a side quest to enter it. This labyrinth spans the entire map, meaning it is present in all three regions; the Depths, the Surface, and the Sky.

There are three of these labyrinths present on the map. You can find them in the north, the south, and out of the map. This chasm is present on the maze present on the outside of the map. The Labyrinths present in each region include a fast travel point.

Lomei Labyrinth Chasm location in Zelda TotK

The Lomei Labyrinth is on a separate island in the northeast corner of the map. The Labyrinths overlap each other in all regions. The Chasm is present in the center of the labyrinth on the surface. It leads directly to the labyrinth in the Depths, where you can find the Evil Spirit armor set.

How to get to Lomei Labyrinth Chasm in Zelda TotK

The Lomei Labyrinth Chasm doesn’t just present itself to you. You need to unlock it by completing the labyrinth side quest. First, you need to activate the terminal in the center of the surface labyrinth to open the sky labyrinth.

Go to the nearest skyview tower and glide to an island in the sky to build a Zonai Flying device. Use as many batteries as possible because they will run out soon. Use this device to reach the Sky Labyrinth in Zelda TotK.

You must activate four more terminals before unlocking the Lomei Labyrinth Chasm in Zelda TotK. Once you’ve activated the terminals and examined the checkpoint, an option to jump from a ledge will appear.

Jump from here and make minor course adjustments. You can see the red glow of the Gloom in the Lomei Labyrinth Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Surroundings of the Chasm

This dive will lead you straight through the Chasm, where a Flux Construct 3 will be waiting for a battle with you. The Evil armor set can be unlocked after defeating this boss in the Depths.

The Flux Construct 3 is a formidable opponent and is not easy to take down as it constantly changes its location in a second. Ensure you’re familiar with Link’s Ultrahand ability, as this fight will depend mostly on it.