How To Get Lizal Reaper In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Lizal Reaper is a powerful one-handed weapon that you can wield to cut down enemies to size thanks to its impressive base damage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are only two ways to get it. There is the easy but RNG way, and then there is the hard but guaranteed way. Here is how you can get your hands on the Lizal Reaper in Tears of the Kingdom.

Lizal Reaper location in Tears of the Kingdom

The first way to get the Lizal Reaper is by looting a sealed chest in a Bokoblin camp in Tears of the Kingdom. Some players have also been able to get the weapon from a chest after defeating Battle Talus. However, they only spawn at specific locations around the map, so you need a bit of luck and time to explore.

The other way to get the weapon is through crafting. You can fuse any one-handed sword with Lizalfos Horns to create a Lizal Reaper in Zelda: TotK.

These Lizalfos Horns can be obtained by killing the large lizard’s enemies which go by as Lizalfos, Electric Lizalfos, and Stalizalfos in Zelda: TotK.

So to find these enemies you will have to venture around places that include:

Eldin Canyon

Gerudo Highlands

Lanayru Wetlands

Lanayru Great Spring

For example, you will find some Lizalfos near the south side of the Toto Lake and there you can target these enemies and kill them.

These are agile enemies and will give you a fight so avoid their attacks and hit them with your sword. A few good hits should be enough to take these out.

This way you can acquire the Lizalfos Horn which you can then proceed to place on the ground. After that, you can go through your weapons inventory and choose any one-handed weapon.

Next, you can use Link’s ability Fuse on both the Lizalfos Horn and the weapon you selected to create the Lizal Reaper sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.