How To Defeat Battle Talus In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Battle Talus is a boss enemy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is a creature without a head or a face but still has a body. There are a total of 18 Battle Taluses in Hyrule. All Battle Taluses have a platform containing Bokoblins that shoot arrows toward Link or can also wield melee weapons once thrown off the platform. They also contain a black ore deposit.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Battle Talus locations

You will find Battle Talus throughout the maps of the Surface and Depths. Unfortunately, you will not find them on the Sky region of Zelda TotK. The maps below highlight all the locations where you can find Battle Talus in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to defeat Battle Talus in Zelda TotK

Defeating a Talus is one thing, but beating a battle Talus is another ballpark. A Battle Talus’s attacks are much more fierce and ruthless, carrying reinforcements like 3 Bokoblins. Once you even make the mistake of getting closer to it, the Talus will declare war upon you.

As with all Taluses, Battle Taluses also have an Ore Deposit, their weak point. Forget the idea that any weapon will penetrate its rock-solid body. Focus all your attacks on the ore deposit. First, you need to get rid of the Bokoblins mounted on the platforms in Zelda TotK.

A few arrows attached with Bombflowers ought to do the trick. After they’re eliminated, throw everything you have at the Ore Deposit. Hitting it with a weapon with greater attack power will cause a down. While it is down, climb up and use the most potent, powerful melee weapon on the ore.

Get a few good hits in and jump off before it decides to shake you off. This will just cost you hearts which are crucial in this battle. You can also devise a strategy for going airborne. Light a fire nearby and use its heat to glide up, fuse a Zonai spring to your shield and use it as a trampoline or fuse a rocket with your shield and fly up.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Glide down from above, and it should be easy to land on it due to platforms on Battle Talus in Zelda TotK. Whatever you do, just remember one basic thing, the more attack power your weapon has, the more damage will be caused. So, gear up before heading into battle and realizing it too late.

Rewards

As with any other creature, defeating a Battle Talus will result in instant rewards. Once defeated, the Talus itself will drop a Battle Talus heart which can be fused with a weapon of your choice to increase the attacking power. It also drops several ores such as Amber, Flint and Rubies. Meanwhile, a chest will also be unlocked, containing rewards.