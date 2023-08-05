Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lanayru Road Crystal Guide

The Lanayru Road Crystal Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Crystal Quests which requires you to bring back the Shrine Crystal to its location in order to reveal that particular shrine in Zelda: TotK. The Lanayru Road Crystal Quest reveals the O-Ogim Shrine.

If you are struggling with how to solve the Lanayru Road Crystal Quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you can follow this guide to make sure you never have to struggle again.

How to start the Lanayru Road Crystal quest

Your journey towards completing the Lanayru Road Crystal quest in Tears of the Kingdom will start at Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. The O-Ogim shrine is accessible if you travel by foot but it’s a long walk.

The shrine can be found in the Necluda Region. More specifically the eastern part near Lanayru Promenade. If you are looking for the exact coordinates of the shrine then they are as follows: 2755, -1089, 0100.

The O-Ogim shrine is one of the few shrines in Zelda: TotK that require you to complete a challenge before you can enter the shrine. Interacting with the shrine will trigger the quest.

Upon interacting with the O-Ogim Shrine, you will be directed to bring the Shrine Crystal back to its original place and the Lanayru Road Crystal Quest will start.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete Lanayru Road Crystal in Zelda: TotK

The Lanayru Road Crystal quest requires you to bring back the missing crystal in order to activate the shrine. Retrieve the crystal and place it at the indicated spot to conclude the quest.

The Shrine Crystal is located inside Mount Lanayru South Cave and the exact coordinates of the crystal are (2668, -1276, 0114). However, locating the crystal will not be difficult since a green beam of light shooting out of the shrine will guide you throughout the quest.

You need to bring the crystal back from Lanayru Road South Cave. You can enter the cave using two different methods.

The first one requires climbing and wall jumping, to reach the Lanayru Road South Cave, climb the pillar on the right and go straight until you see the cave entrance on the right side of the waterfall.

The second method is by directly entering the cave by crossing the waterfall. Either way, you will reach the Lanayru Road South Cave in Zelda: TotK.

Inside the cave, you will notice large red and blue rocks blocking some entrances. These rocks can be destroyed using Fire Fruit Bombs.

Destroying the red rock will reveal the room that contains the Crystal and some equipment to build a Rocket-&-Fan-Powered flying device.

On the other side of the cave, you can destroy the Blue Rock. Behind this one, you are gonna find Zonai Wings. Pick them up incase you decide to take a flight instead of a walk.

Bring the Crystal and flying device along with the fan, rockets, and the controlling stick found inside the Crystal room. Afterward, attach the fan, rockets, and the controlling stick with the wing device using Ultrahand and once the flying device is ready, attach the Crystal to the flying too.

Place the flying device in the direction of the O-Ogim Shrine and control the flying device to start it up and fly toward the Shrine.

After landing, detach the Crystal from the flying device and put it on the green point. Doing so will start a cutscene and the Lanayru Road Crystal Quest will be completed in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.