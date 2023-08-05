Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gisa Crater Crystal Shrine Quest Guide

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has 152 shrines that players can attempt to complete. Some of these shrines are hidden and only become available once you finish the shrine quests associated with them. Belonging to that category is the Ikatak Shrine. This shrine in Tears of the Kingdom will only be available to the player once you complete The Gisa Crater Crystal Quest.

This is one of those quests where Link needs to deliver a Green Crystal as an offering to the shrine. But it is not that simple. In the case of the Gisa Crater Crystal shrine quest, it requires you to take out the Green Crystal by making it move against gravity. No need to worry, here is our detailed guide with multiple solutions on how to solve the Gisa Crater Crystal conundrum in Zelda: Totk.

How to start the Gisa Crater Crystal Shrine quest

The first question that is going to pop into your mind is where can I find the Gisa Crater Crystal Quest? You will automatically trigger the quest when you interact with Ikatak Shrine. The shrine itself is located in the Hebra Region.

You can find the location of the Ikatak Shrine pointed out on the map of Hyrule. It is directly towards the South of Cuho Mountain and Northwest of Nero Hill coordinates coordinates of which are as follows: -3948, 1135, 0111.

Activating the quest is going to be as simple as going near the shrine and interacting with it. In the next moment, a green light will appear from the shrine which will be directed towards a crater South of the shrine.

How to complete Gisa Crater Crystal in Zelda: TotK

The Ikatak Shrine follows the same pattern of missing crystal shrines. In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, once the Gisa Crater Shrine quest is triggered, you will need to obtain the Green Crystal from the Gisa Crater which is situated towards the south of the shrine, and bring it back.

The crystal can be found in the Gisa Crater Cave. Before you wonder where is the cave, let me tell you that you can get inside the cave by simply jumping through the crater.

Once you are inside, look around and without a couple of moments, your eyes will meet with the crystal and all that’s left to do is bring it back home.

The Gisa Crater Cave is full of Stal Bokoblin enemies. Make sure to take them out by destroying their skulls.

Two Ice-Like enemies are hanging from a wall, guarding the Green Crystal. The easiest way to kill Ice-Like enemies is to use Fire-based weapons. Kill these enemies and retrieve the Green Crystal.

There is no way to take the Green Crystal out of the Gisa Crater Cave. Look carefully and you will find two Zonai Rocket devices lying near some Bomb Flowers.

Attach the Rockets using the Ultrahand ability. Attach the rocket construct to the Green Crystal and place it vertically beneath the opening of the Gisa Crater Cave.

Hit the rocket-crystal construct to make it fly into the air. Use the Ascend ability to get out of the Gisa Crater Cave. Once outside find the Green Crystal once again by following the Green Light. You can complete this puzzle in various ways.

If you have unlocked the Autobuild ability and have created a balloon construct in the past. If you match the description then craft it once more from the memory. Attach the Green Crystal to the balloon construct and simply take it out.

Another way is to simply pick up the Green Crystal with Ultrahand and get it as close to the opening of the Gisa Crater Cave as possible. Hold the Green Crystal at the highest point for at least 30 seconds. Drop the Green Crystal and use the Recall ability on it.

Leave the cave using the Ascend ability. Look down into the cave and use the Ultrahand to capture the Green Crystal. You will find the crystal stuck near the opening of the cave due to Link’s Recall ability.

The possibilities to solve any problem in Zelda: TotK are limitless. Putting all of your imagination to work, you will have to pick the crystal up and bring it back to where it all started – Ikatak Shrine. If you have completed a similar shrine quest before then you would know where to place the crystal.

If you don’t then don’t worry. All you have to do now is place the crystal where you usually have the entrance to a shrine. Between the pillars and the horizontal arch. With that out of the way, The Gisa Crater Crystal shrine quest will come to a halt in Tears of the Kingdom.