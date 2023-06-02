How To Defeat Frost Gleeok In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Frost Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a type of Gleeok that lives in cold weather. Its three heads breathe ice and drop massive icicles as their special attack when they go airborne. You can find them in cold areas, and only three Frost Gleeoks are on the map of Hyrule. Taking them down is just like taking down any other Gleeok.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Frost Gleeok locations

The best spot to look for the Frost Gleeok is the surroundings of the Hebra Mountains in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The map above shows two of the Frost Gleeoks location in the surface region.

How to defeat Frost Gleeok in Zelda TotK

The key to slaying any Gleeok is to prevent it from being airborne and dominate it from higher ground. There are many ways to gain a height advantage on this beast. The simplest and most effective is to fuse a rocket with your shield to propel yourself in the air.

However, you may need to repeat this step many times, so remember to make extras. Doing this will allow you to focus on your attacks and save time by not having to drop and fuse the rocket to your shield repeatedly.

Once airborne, shoot the Gleeok in Zelda TotK with the most potent bow you have in your inventory. One more thing to remember is to bring a lot of fire fruit. Fusing this with your arrows will cause more significant damage.

Once Frost Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is down, bring out your melee weapon arsenal and attack it ruthlessly. But remember not to lose your senses in attacking it. Instead, keep an eye out for when it gets up. That is precisely when you need to repeat this routine.

Go airborne, shoot it with arrows attached with fire fruit, and fiercely attack it when it is down. When it is down to the last quarter of its health, it is necessary that you not let it go airborne. But if it does, it will start dropping icicles, and you need to run like your life depends on it.

An aid that the developers of this game add in this scenario is that the place where the icicles are about to fall is highlighted a moment before so you can avoid getting hit. If you have no way to go into the air, then these icicles can help out.

Climb on one and use the Recall ability in Zelda TotK. The icicle will start ascending upwards and give you a boost in the air before disappearing.

From there, you can hit the Gleeok with ease. It is crucial to shoot it in its head. Otherwise, hitting it anywhere else will prove to be a failed attempt.

Rewards

Once you defeat this monster, it won’t offer you a reward chest. It will drop three Frost Gleeok Horns and three Gleeok wings in Zelda TotK. Fusing these Gleeok parts into a weapon will increase its attacking power.