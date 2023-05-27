Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Disaster In Gerudo Canyon Walkthrough

“Disaster in Gerudo Canyon” is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that tasks you to find three lost travelers inside the hot and scorching canyon.

While the first two travelers are easy to find, you will possibly find it difficult to locate the third one. This is because his location on the map is not accurate.

Here is how you can find all three travelers to complete Disaster in Gerudo Canyon.

How to start Disaster in Gerudo Canyon in Zelda: TotK

You can begin the Disaster in Gerudo Canyon quest by speaking with two people in Tears of the Kingdom. They are Quince and Nenea. You can find them standing at the start of the Gerudo Canyon Pass in the south of the Digdogg suspension bridge.

How to complete Disaster in Gerudo Canyon in Zelda: TotK

You will spot a group of travelers who have lost their way while heading toward the Gerudo Desert in Tears of the Kingdom. Your job here will be to find the three missing people in Gerudo Canyon.

You have to get your walking shoes since these three men are lost in very far locations and will be difficult without having these running shoes on. These shoes will help you to reach different long-distance locations.

Traveler 1 location

The first traveler is easy to find. He is located close to the start of the canyon. Starting from Gerudo Canyon Pass, keep following the main path and past the first right turn. You have to go off the road in the same straight line before turning a little to the left as marked on the map above.

The first missing traveler will be hiding behind a wagon. Speak with him to update your “Disaster in Gerudo Canyon” quest in Tears of the Kingdom before moving on to the next missing traveler’s location.

Traveler 2 location

Now you have to reach the second person. For that, u need to leave the cave and come back to the previous path where you were at the start.

Now follow the path as it will bring you to the point where you can see a left turn, do not go to the left side instead move onwards as you are in the direction.

As you are on the way in the straight direction, look around yourself if you are able to see any caves. You have to see on the left side to find the cave. Enter the Stalry Plateau cave to spot the second missing traveler hiding behind a rock.

Traveler 3 location

The third and final traveler is possibly going to leave most players stumped in Tears of the Kingdom. This is because the third traveler is not in the canyon as the map marker suggests.

What you need to do is follow the canyon path to the north where the path turns west. You will see some water here as well to tell you that you are on the right track.

From this point, take a left and start climbing the canyon. There is a hidden path here at the top that you cannot see from the bottom. Take this path to find the final traveler sitting beside a fire. Speak with him to complete the Disaster in Gerudo Canyon quest in Tears of the Kingdom.