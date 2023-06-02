Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Deep Fireflies Locations

The Deep Fireflies are among the most interesting insects in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can find them in the depths region of the Zelda TotK. The Deep Fireflies have multiple uses, and acquiring them is worth it.

These will serve as an ingredient to make a bright Elixir, allowing you to see in the dark environment of the Depths. You can even use them to upgrade the Miner Outfit at the Great Fairy Fountain. This guide will help you find the Deep Fireflies in the Depths of Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Deep Fireflies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are only a few spots where you can find these Deep fireflies. Most of the Deep Firefly spot also hosts some bosses and challenging enemies. So, you should be equipped with armor and weapons to fight them.

Catching the Deep Fireflies in Zelda TotK is a simple job. All you have to do is move slowly and get near the Deep Firefly to catch it.

Floria Canyon Mines

The first spot to look for the Deep Fireflies is in the depths west of Floria Canyon Mines. Once you reach here, you can find multiple Deep Fireflies flying around.

Great Abandoned Central Mine

In the depths, you can also find the Deep Fireflies around the south side of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. You will also encounter Master Kohga here in Zelda TotK if you get there from the central area.

Floating Coliseum

You can find the Deep Fireflies in the west of the Flaoting Coliseum. You should be very careful here as there are multiple silver, blue, and red-maned Lynel here.

Kara Kara Abandoned Mine

The Deep Fireflies clusters in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also spawn south of Kara Kara Abandoned Mine in the Depths. Here, you might face Moblin monsters, so be prepared.