How To Get Daybreaker Shield In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Once held by the Gerudo champion Urbosa, the Daybreaker Shield is hailed as one of the best shields to equip in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It boasts a colorful design with a base damage of 48 to back it up. The Base damage of the shield really comes into play while defending you from enemy attacks such as Like Likes.

The Daybreaker Shield can now all be yours through a little bit of questing in the Gerudo Dessert regions of Zelda: TotK.

How to get the Daybreaker Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

The Daybreaker shield can be all yours after you’ve rescued an NPC named Isha in the ‘Missing Owner’ side quest.

The quest starts by speaking to Cara in Gerudo Town which lies west of the Chichim Shrine. She will ask you to defeat the Molduga Boss in his Molduga lair located in the Toruma Dunes and return Isha back to her shop.

After defeating the boss and freeing Isha from her captivity, head back over to Cara in the Gerudo Town to activate a side quest called the Pride of the Gerudo.

She will now ask you to bring a few items to craft you the Daybreaker Shield as well as an extra bonus sword known as the Scimitar of the Seven in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The items you need to bring are as follows:

10x Flint – Flints can be found in ore deposits inside caves, mountains, or campfires

4x Diamond – Diamonds are quite hard to come by, they can either be found in shrines. You will receive one diamond from Isha as a token for rescuing her.

1x Gerudo Scimitar and 1x Gerudo Shield – Both of them can be found in chests dropped by killing electric Like Likes.

Does the Daybreaker Shield respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

The Daybreaker Shield is eventually going to break as well in Tears of the Kingdom. However, don’t worry as it can be recrafted by Cara for the same crafting items you provided her in the first place.

If you do not wish to go and find the required crafting items. You have the option to repair it just by heading over to any Rock Octorok.

Drop your weapon or shield you want to repair, the Rock Octorock will suck it and spit it out fully restored. A good indicator would be to see the Rock Octorok sparkle before spitting it out.

The Rock Octorok can be found near the Momosik Shrine towards the Northeast of Death Mountain