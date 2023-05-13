How To Get Champion’s Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda Tears of Kingdom retains the Champions Tunic Outfit from Breath of the Wild and it is now labeled as Champion’s Leathers. The Champion’s Leathers or armor set is special because it is made for the Hyrule loyal nobility. The Champion’s Leathers is an outfit that is given to Link as a gift from Princess Zelda for standing with Hyrule Royalty.

Along with the Master Sword, the Champion’s Armor set is one of the most gear pieces from the Zelda franchise as it completes one of Link’s classical looks. We are here to help you find and equip the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Champion’s armor set. Before you can get started, you need to read Princess Zelda’s diary about the Champion’s Leathers.

Where to read Princess Zelda’s Diary in TotK

While it is not mandatory to read Princess Zelda’s Diary, but it will help you to complete all the side quests as it will give you a prompt for them. To read the diary, head towards the Hateno Village house. Head towards the back side of the house and jump into the well. That will bring you to Princess Zelda’s Secret Study Room.

There will be a diary on the table. That is Princess Zelda’s Diary in which she told Link that she has made a new and improved Champion’s Leathers outfit for him.

Where to find Champion’s Leathers armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Champion’s armor is located in the Hyrule Castle in Zelda TotK. You can easily get there by fast traveling to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

If you have played the Breath of the Wild before, you might remember the place inside the castle which is the main alley where you fought Ganon.

Arrive there and climb the stairs on the left to reach the throne. Light the two torches in front of the throne in Hyrule Castle. This will open an arch behind the throne. Inside the arch will be a chest. Open the chest inside Hyrule Castle’s throne room to get the Champion’s Leathers armor in Tears of the Kingdom.