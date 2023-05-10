How To Get Champion’s Tunic Armor In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Completing the Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Captured Memories side quest not only unlocks a unique ending for the game but also provides special armor, the Champion’s Tunic Armor. This blue tunic armor is a symbol within the lands of Hyrule and as such is only granted to those who have the utmost respect and trust of the Royal family.

Wearing the Champion’s Tunic in Zelda Breath of the Wild also unlocks a buff that reveals an enemy’s life bar. This way you will know how much you need to hit to kill the enemy.

Zelda BOTW Champion’s Tunic armor location

To find the Champion’s Tunic pin the Kakariko Village on your map and get to Impa, to get an understanding of the whole quest. Having a conversation will lead you to Purah in the Hateno Village, and this will start the Locked Mementos Quest.

You’ll have to find Purah in an Ancient Lab in the Hateno Village and must engage in a conversation with her. We’ve provided you with a map for the tech lab.

Here you’ll be assigned a task to carry the blue flame from the village, and up to the hill, and once you’ve done it, you’ll have to fix the Sheikah Slate, and Purah will activate the camera in the lab. Once you’ve restored the camera this will automatically restore the lost memory of where the Champions Tunic is.

Get back to Impa and follow her instructions to visit the locations of the lost memories. Once you are back, talk to Impa again and she’ll give you the Champion’s Tunic. But still, you don’t get a complete set. But the armor you get is unique as it shows the players the strength of the enemies in numbers and this is an extremely helpful effect.

To use it in the best viable way, you need to upgrade the Armor. Upgrading the Zelda BOTW Champion Tunic is a challenging task because you need to collect a lot of material for that. The materials required are difficult to achieve.

How to upgrade Champion’s Tunic in Zelda Breath of the Wild

The location where you will get the required silent princess flowers include the Korok Forest, Kakariko Village and the Great Fairy Fountains. The main items include the shards of horn that you’ll get from three dragons of Hyrule. Here is the list of items needed to upgrade the blue tunic.

Level 1: 3 silent princess flowers.

3 silent princess flowers. Level 2: 3 silent princess flowers, 2 shards of Farosh’s horn.

3 silent princess flowers, 2 shards of Farosh’s horn. Level 2: 3 silent princess flowers, 2 shards of Naydra’s horn.

3 silent princess flowers, 2 shards of Naydra’s horn. Level 4: 3 silent princess flowers, 2 shards of Dinraal’s horn.

How to farm dragon parts

Farosh

Farosh appears near Lake Hylia in Hylia region or Lake Floria in Faron region. Head to Lake Tower or Faron Tower around 12am and you should see Farosh flying near the bridge.

Naydra

If you want to find Naydra move to the northwest direction of Hateno Ancient Tech Lab where there at the peak of Mount Lanaryu you’ll find Naydra.

Dinraal

You can find Dinraal early morning at 9 a.m. near the Eldin Great Skeleton. First, wait till morning at the Gorae Torr Shrine. In the morning move to the cliff that gives you a clear view of the Great Skeleton. Then attack Dinraal during its spawning time.