How To Get Captain I Reaper In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Though all the legendary weapons of Hyrule’s history are hidden away, it doesn’t mean that some of the best weapons can’t be made using the fusion system. Captain I Reaper in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one such weapon you can make through fusion and is one of the best weapons in the game.

But things like how to do the fusion, which weapon you will require for the fusion and how to get it can confuse players. You don’t have to worry, as in this guide, we will take you through everything you need to get Captain I Reaper in Zelda TotK.

How to get Captain I Reaper in Zelda: TotK

Captain I Reaper is another weapon that you make through Fusion. You will need to get the Captain Construct I Horn to do this fusion. Once you have the Horn, you can fuse it with any one-handed weapon.

This fusion will get you the Captain I Reaper in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must head to the Great Sky Island and Rising Island Chain to get the Captain Construct I Horn. Once you get there, you will find Captain Construct I enemies roaming in the areas.

Taking them out will help you get the Captain Construct I Horn you need for fusion in Zelda TotK. Once you get the Horn, you only have to fuse it with your one-handed weapon. This fusion gets you the Captain I Reaper sword in Zelda TotK.

Captain I Reaper is a great sword with a base damage of +5. The best part about this one-handed sword is you can equip it with a shield. So the shield and Captain I Reaper combo in Zelda TotK will allow you to attack and defend yourself simultaneously.

This is how you can get the Captain I Reaper through Fusion in Zelda TotK.