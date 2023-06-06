Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Blocked Well Walkthrough

As you explore the Kingdom of Hyrule, you will come across several side adventures to complete. One of the side adventures you will complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is The Blocked Well.

During this adventure, you will be accompanied by your partner Penn and investigate the blocked well and the secrets that lie within It.

To help you understand in more clarity, below we will show you how to complete The Blocked Well side adventure in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Blocked Well in Zelda: TotK

The Blocked Well side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom will start off at the Gerudo Canyon Stable. You can reach the location from the Turakamik Shrine. The exact coordinates are -2711, -2255, 0044. Simply head over to the location marked on the map below:

As you reach the Gerudo highlands, you will find Penn standing near the stable examining a well. Talk to Penn and as the conversation is over, drop down into the well to investigate the secret within.

How to complete the Blocked Well in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this side adventure, you will find out that a long time ago Princess Zelda forced the stable to shut down. The reasons were unknown.

Years later this stable has become a topic of discussion and as a reporter, you must find out why it was shut down.

Drop down into the well

Start off by dropping into the well and swim your way to the Brightcap sticking out of the rock on the left. Collect the Brightcap and find a blocked wall on the right.

Break the blocked wall

Break this wall down using a heavy weapon from your inventory. A hammer is always the best thing to use in these situations.

In the process, you may damage your weapon but at least you can acquire the Opal behind them.

Defeat the Lizalfos

Opals aren’t the only surprise you receive after breaking the wall. You will also encounter three Lizalfos. Although keeping a safe distance is required in these situations, doing so will result in you receiving a spitting attack from the monsters.

Therefore, start off by dealing with the archer and then the other monsters that wield a melee weapon. As you kill the monsters, they will drop 1x Black Lizalfos Horn, 1x Lizalfos Talon, 1x Blue Lizalfos Horn and 1x Blue Lizalfos Tail.

Defeat the Like Like

After defeating the three Lizalfos, you will have to deal with the large Like Like spawning from the top. Simply shoot a bow at the large ball in its mouth.

After defeating it, it will drop a chest for you to loot. Looting the chest will net you 1x Gerudo Claymore. You can also collect the Steal Lizal Shield next to the chest.

Defeat the Electric Lizalfos

Make your way out of the cave from where you fought the Like Like and fight the Electric Lizalfos in your way.

Kill it using your bow and trigger a conversation with Penn to receive 1x Purple Rupee and 1x Lucky Clover Gazette Fabric. This will complete the Blocked Well in Zelda: TotK.