Tales of Arise Difficulty Modes Explained

There are a total of 4 Difficulty Modes by default in Tales of Arise for you to choose from. In this guide, we’ll be taking a look at the different Tales of Arise Difficulty Modes and how they affect your gameplay.

Tales of Arise Difficulty Modes

Tales of Arise comes with 4 distinctive Difficulty Modes, and each is unlocked by default. The four difficulties are as follows:

Story

Normal

Moderate

Hard

As you go higher up the difficulty ladder, you’ll see tougher enemies with larger health pools. However, playing through the challenges of these levels will reward you accordingly.

High risk high reward!

Story Difficulty Mode

This difficulty mode focuses heavily on Story as compared to combat.

Therefore, it’s best suitable for players who want to progress into the story of Tales of Arise without having to worry too much about progression in the game’s mechanics.

Normal Difficulty Mode

Considered a balanced difficulty mode that focuses on both story and combat. So, if you’re the type of player who wants the best of both worlds, this mode is probably perfect for you.

Moderate Difficulty Mode

A slightly higher difficulty level than Normal. The Moderate Difficulty Mode is for players who have mastered the Normal Difficulty Level. It offers greater competition with a lot more combat points.

Hard Difficulty Mode

The Hard Difficulty Mode is recommended for daredevil players who are looking forward to facing the hardest challenge of their lives.

With this Mode, you’ll also receive more combat points thanks to the bonus multipliers.

Most enemies such as an awakened Zeugle are very capable of killing you with a single shot at this difficulty.

What Difficulty Should You Pick?

Choose Story Difficulty Mode for an enjoyable story, and even though you’ll get lesser combat points, you’ll still have an enjoyable stroll through the lore of the game.

If you’re a player whose main goal is to score higher. Pick Hard and that will be your key to success when it comes to farming skill points and raw materials in Tales of Arise. You will get a solid x1.50 score Bonus Multiplier.

Below the hardest difficulty, you’ll get a x1.25 score Bonus Multiplier at Moderate, x1 Score Bonus Multiplier at Normal and x0.50 score Bonus Multiplier at Story.

In case you’re having a hard time with the difficulty you’re on. You can simply change the difficulty via the settings in your Menu> Settings> Difficulty.

However, keep in mind that you can’t change your difficulty levels while still being active in the battle.