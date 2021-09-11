In our Tales of Arise Stone Fragments Locations guide, we will teach you about the uses of Stone Fragments and where to find them in Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise Stone Fragments Locations

Stone Fragments are upgrade materials in Tales of Arise that you need to upgrade your weapons.

In the early stages of the game, Stone Fragments is important to ensure a strong build for yourself in order to progress smoothly through the game.

These are not easily available on the map but, there is one location where you can travel to and farm as many Stone Fragments as you need.

Where to Find Stone Fragments Tales of Arise

After you have completed the Fagan Ruins area and discovered the Iglia Wastes, you can now look for stone golems and defeat them to get 1x Stone Fragment each time you defeat it.

Farming Stone Golems

This is the point of the game where you will unlock Fast Travel. From the Iglia Wastes fast travel point, head towards the southeast to the location with a bunch of pillars.

To your left will be a stone golem that you can fight and defeat to get Stone Fragment.

Travel back to Iglia Wastes again using the Fast travel point to respawn the beast and you can defeat it again to get more Stone Fragments.

The Hunt For New Arms

You can also start a side quest by the name of The Hunt For New Arms that requires you to get 3x Stone Fragments from the same location. Head to Ulzebek and talk to the NPC near the Inn to start the side quest.

Completing the quest will give you 3x Stone Fragments, 700 Gold, and 170 SP.