Shipbuilding is a core aspect of Starfield that you can easily lose many hours in. After all, traversing the stars in your trusty spacecraft is something you’ll be doing for a long. So, what’s the harm in taking the time out to idle away and mix and match different ship parts in Starfield to create your own uniquely designed ship.

Whether it’s for purely aesthetic purposes or tangible efficiency improvements, Starfield’s ship-building aspect has many layers to it and offers many Ship parts for you to choose from to give your ship a refined personal touch.

Where to buy Ship parts in Starfield

Of course, before you can entertain the notion of building your own ship, you first need to find the appropriate authorities who will be willing to give you the necessary ship parts to begin building your dream ship.

Below is a list of some noteworthy vendors from where you can buy ship parts in Starfield and where to find them:

Major Ship manufacturer locations

Stroud-Eklund: Located in the space station orbiting planet Deepala in the Narrion System.

HopeTech: Located in Hopetown, on planet Polvo in the Valo System.

Taiyo: Located in the Ryujin building in Neon City, located on planet Volii in the Volii system.

Deimos: Located in the Deimos Staryard, orbiting Mars in the Sol System.

Landing Zones where you can find various ship parts

Cydonia: On the surface of Mars. You can find Deimos and Nova Galactic parts here.

New Atlantis: On Planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. Nova Galactic and Deimos parts are sold in New Atlantis.

Gagarin Landing: On Planet Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system. Nova Galactic and Deimos parts are sold here.

Crimson Fleet Base: Located on The Key in the Kryx system. Shielded Cargo is sold here.

Red Mile: Located on Planet Porrima III in the Porrima System. HopeTech, Stroud and Tayo parts are sold here as well as shielded cargo.

Eleo’s Retreat: Located on planet Ixyl II in the Ixyl System. HopeTech, Nova Galactic and Stroud parts are sold here.

Paradiso: Located on planet Porrima II in the Porrima System. You can buy Stroud, Nova Galactic and HopeTech parts here.

Neon City: Located on Volii Alpha in the Volii system, you can buy Stroud and Taiyo parts on Neon from the landing strip. The manufacturing stores are further in the city as previously mentioned.

Akila City: Located on planet Akila in the Cheyenne System, you can buy HopeTech, Stroud and Taiyo parts from Akila City.

All Starfield Ship parts

Ship parts in Starfield are divided into different categories based on where they fit. Some parts are purely cosmetic while others improve the performance of your ship including weapon damage, cargo capacity and jump distance.

Cockpits

This is the main area where you pilot your ship from.

Part Name Brand Stats Price DS10.1 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3207 DS10.2 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3790 DS20.1 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 4789 DS20.2 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 6080 DS30.1 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 8 38068 Armstrong 10 Cockpit HopeTech Cargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3207 Armstrong 10R Cockpit HopeTech Cargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3790 Armstrong 20 Cockpit HopeTech Cargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 4789 Armstrong 20E Cockpit HopeTech Cargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 8163 Magellan C1 Cockpit Nova Galactic Cargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3248 Magellan C1X Cockpit Nova Galactic Cargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3873 Magellan C2 Cockpit Nova Galactic Cargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 4914 Magellan C2X Cockpit Nova Galactic Cargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 6205 Cabot C3 Bridge Nova Galactic Cargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 7996 Viking CP-100 Cockpit Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 5414 Viking CP-110 Cockpit Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 5997 Viking CP-200 Cockpit Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 6997 Viking CP-210 Cockpit Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 8246 Viking CP-220 Cockpit Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 9996 Kon-Tiki B-300 Bridge Stroud-Eklund Cargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 4 12578 Samurai Cockpit Taiyo Astroneering Cargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3248 Samurai Enhanced Cockpit Taiyo Astroneering Cargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 3873 Daimyo Cockpit Taiyo Astroneering Cargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 4914 Daimyo Enhanced Cockpit Taiyo Astroneering Cargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 6205 Shogun Cockpit Taiyo Astroneering Cargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 7996 DS20.3 Phobos Cockpit Deimos Cargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 8163 Armstrong 20R Cockpit HopeTech Cargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 6080 Overseer 300 Bridge HopeTech Cargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 2 10662

Dockers

This is the part of your ship that lets you dock on space stations and other ships.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 100DP Slim Docker – Top Deimos Hull – 3 1457 110DP Docker – Top Deimos Hull – 3 1457 Hope 11 Docker – Fore HopeTech Hull – 1 833 Hope 11 Docker – Port HopeTech Hull – 1 833 NG-2 Docker – Top Nova Galactic Hull – 1 978 Connect-Pro Docker – Top Stroud-Eklund Hull – 2 895 Connect-Pro Docker – Port Stroud-Eklund Hull – 2 895 Extender Port 200 Docker – Top Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 2 749

Weapons

Hostiles wandering in space necessitate the use of ship weapons. These can pack quite the punch and come in a great variety, ranging from ballistic missiles and lasers to electromagnetic weapons.

Part Name Brand Stats Price Dangan Pb Cannon Shinigami Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 16.5 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 3581 Dangan Pb RF Cannon Shinigami Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 11 Shield DMG – 3.30 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 8496 KE-20 Cannon Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 18.70 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6018 Mauler 104L Cannon Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 14.30 Shield DMG – 4.40 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1145 Mauler 104L Autocannon Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 9.90 Shield DMG – 3.30 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6164 EMP-80 Suppressor Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 36 Shield DMG – 5 Electromagnetic DMG – 24 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 3873 Spark 750 Suppressor Light Scythe Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 30 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11078 Dragon 221 MW Laser Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 4 Shield DMG – 12 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1249 Dragon 221P MW Pulse Laser Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 9 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6643 Flare 15MW IR Laser Light Scythe Class – A Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 4 Shield DMG – 14 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1249 Flare-P 15MW IR Pulse Laser Light Scythe Class – A Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 10 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6643 Reza 45 GHz MW Laser Shinigami Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 5 Shield DMG – 16 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 4394 Atlatl 270A Missile Launcher Light Scythe Class – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 47 Shield DMG – 47 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 3248 CE-09 Missile Launcher Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 36 Shield DMG – 36 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1416 Vanguard Tempest CE-13 Missile Launcher Vanguard Class – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 33 Shield DMG – 30 Max Power – 6 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1249 Tsukisasu 13K Missile Launcher Shinigami Class – A Range – 4250 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 38 Shield DMG – 38 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1749 Disruptor 3300 Electron Beam Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 12 Shield DMG – 12 Max Power – 3 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1874 Disruptor 3300A Auto Electron Beam Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 8 Max Power – 3 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5414 PB-30 Electron Beam Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 13 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 2977 PBO-30 Auto Electron Beam Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 9 Shield DMG – 9 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 7517 Vanguard Obliterator Autoprojector Vanguard Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 11 Shield DMG – 11 Max Power – 2 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11745 Ravager 20MeV Electron Beam Light Scythe Class – A Range – 3250 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 15 Shield DMG – 15 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5185 Jishaku Fe Railgun Shinigami Class – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 28.60 Shield DMG – 8.80 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 7934 Mauler 106T Cannon Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 25.30 Shield DMG – 7.70 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5310 Mauler 106T Autocannon Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 16.5 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11412 Vanguard Hellfire Autocannon Vanguard Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 7.5 Hull DMG – 19.80 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 2 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 2290 EMP-500 Suppressor Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 45 Max Power – 4 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 37984 Dragon 241 Laser Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 7 Shield DMG – 23 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 4394 Dragon 241P Pulse Laser Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 5 Shield DMG – 15 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11162 Scorch 60MW Laser Light Scythe Class – B Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 25 Max Power – 4 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6643 Atlatl 270B Missile Launcher Light Scythe Class – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 68 Shield DMG – 68 Max Power – 4 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6768 CE-29 Missile Launcher Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1.25 Hull DMG – 58 Shield DMG – 58 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5102 Disruptor 3320 Neutron Beam Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 20 Shield DMG – 20 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.5 4394 Disruptor 3320A Auto Neutron Beam Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 13 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.5 9079 PB-100 Neutron Beam Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – B Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 23 Shield DMG – 23 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6747 Marauder 114ANC Railgun Horizon Defense Class – C Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 47.29 Shield DMG – 14.30 Max Power – 4 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 7746 EMP-1000 Suppressor Ballistic Solutions Inc. Class – C Range – 800 Fire Rate – 0.80 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 54 Max Power – 4 Hull – 8 Crew Capacity – 0.5 9662 Dragon 261 SX Laser Horizon Defense Class – C Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 43 Max Power – 3 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6205 Vanguard Starseeker Pulse Laser Vanguard Class – C Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 21 Max Power – 4 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.5 31820 Atlatl 270C Missile Launcher Light Scythe Class – C Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 149 Shield DMG – 149 Max Power – 4 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.5 20325 Disruptor 3340 Alpha Beam Horizon Defense Class – C Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 38 Shield DMG – 38 Max Power – 3 Hull – 7 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6601 Vanguard Ares Particle Cannon Vanguard Class – C Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 4 Hull DMG – 18 Shield DMG – 18 Max Power – 3 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11328 Dragon 231 IR Laser Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 6 Shield DMG – 19 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 7559 Reza 45 GHz MW Pulse Laser Shinigami Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 11 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6643 Infiltrator SC-01 Missile Launcher Horizon Defense Class – A Range – 3750 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 40 Shield DMG – 41 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 2082 PBO-40 Auto Electron Beam Ballistic Solution Inc. Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 14 Shield DMG – 14 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 17992 Mauler 106S Shot-Cannon Horizon Defense Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.75 Hull DMG – 52.80 Shield DMG – 15.40 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.5 4165 Scorch-S 80MW Pulse Laser Turret Light Scythe Class – B Range – 1500 Fire Rate – 3 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 25 Max Power – 4 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.5 10245 Atlatl 290B Missile Launcher Light Scythe Class – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 96 Shield DMG – 96 Max Power – 10 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11495

Cargo Holds

This part is meant to expand your ship’s storage capacity so that you can hold a larger number of resources/items. The regular cargo holds let you carry anything you want while shielded cargo holds aid you in smuggling contraband.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 100CM Ballast Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo – 210 Hull – 5 624 100CM Ballast Shielded Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo (Shielded) – 160 Hull – 5 1249 200CM Ballast Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo – 245 Hull – 5 874 200CM Ballast Shielded Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo (Shielded) – 190 Hull – 5 3956 Caravel V101 Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo – 225 Hull – 5 708 Caravel V101 Shielded Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo (Shielded) – 170 Hull – 5 2165 Caravel V102 Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo – 300 Hull – 5 1249 da Gama 1000 Cargo Hold Panoptes Cargo – 210 Hull – 5 624 da Gama 1000 Shielded Cargo Hold Panoptes Cargo (Shielded) – 160 Hull – 5 1249 da Gama 1010 Cargo Hold Panoptes Cargo – 245 Hull – 5 874 Stormax 30 Cargo Hold Dogstar Cargo – 210 Hull – 5 624 Stormax 40 Cargo Hold Dogstar Cargo – 245 Hull – 5 874 Stormax 50 Cargo Hold Dogstar Cargo – 320 Hull – 5 1374 300CM Ballast Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo – 320 Hull – 5 1374 400CM Ballast Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo – 435 Hull – 5 2124 10T Hauler Cargo Hold Sextant Shield Systems Cargo – 585 Hull – 5 3165 Caravel V102 Shielded Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo (Shielded) – 240 Hull – 5 8413 Caravel V103 Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo – 395 Hull – 5 1874 Caravel V104 Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo – 550 Hull – 5 2915 da Gama 1020 Cargo Hold Panoptes Cargo – 320 Hull – 5 1374 Galleon S201 Cargo Hold Protectorate Systems Cargo – 720 Hull – 5 4040 StorMax 60 Cargo Hold Dogstar Cargo – 435 Hull – 5 2124

Bays

This is the landing bay, the small room at the bottom of your ship that opens up into a ramp that lets you walk onto a planet’s surface.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 120LD Landing Bay Deimos Hull – 2 708 Hope 4 Landing Bay HopeTech Hull – 1 833 NG-6 Landing Bay Nova Galactic Hull – 2 791 Stability Pro Landing Bay Stroud-Eklund Hull – 1 833 Ship Bed 200 Landing Bay Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 3 1416

Engines

This is the part that determines your ship’s overall mobility and inertia, how easy it is to turn around and maneuver in a dog fight, is it clunky or quick, etc.

Part Name Brand Stats Price Amun-1 Engine AmunDunn Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 5660 Maneuvering Thrust – 1550 Engine Health – 50 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 3831 Amun-2 Engine AmunDunn Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 7440 Maneuvering Thrust – 1830 Engine Health – 61 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 5164 Amun-3 Engine AmunDunn Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 9200 Maneuvering Thrust – 1900 Engine Health – 71 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 6913 Ares DT10 Engine Panoptes Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 5660 Maneuvering Thrust – 1800 Engine Health – 45 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 3831 Ares DT20 Engine Panoptes Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 7440 Maneuvering Thrust – 1950 Engine Health – 55 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 5081 Ares DT30 Engine Panoptes Class – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 9200 Maneuvering Thrust – 2050 Engine Health – 64 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 6747 White Dwarf 1000 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 4650 Maneuvering Thrust – 2445 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 2915 White Dwarf 1010 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 7950 Maneuvering Thrust – 2535 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 3706 White Dwarf 1020 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 8850 Maneuvering Thrust – 2625 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 3998 White Dwarf 2000 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 10500 Maneuvering Thrust – 1785 Engine Health – 58 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 4623 White Dwarf 2010 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 11340 Maneuvering Thrust – 2130 Engine Health – 67 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 5289 White Dwarf 2020 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 12180 Maneuvering Thrust – 2400 Engine Health – 67 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 5747 White Dwarf 3000 Engine Reladyne Class – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 15270 Maneuvering Thrust – 2820 Engine Health – 75 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 8080 Nova 1000 Engine Reladyne Class – B Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 12870 Maneuvering Thrust – 3375 Engine Health – 100 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 7621 Supernova 2000 Engine Reladyne Class – C Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 17670 Maneuvering Thrust – 6450 Engine Health – 136 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.25 15910

Fuel Tank

This part is meant to funnel more energy to your Grav drive. The greater your fuel tank capacity, the more that can be supplied to the Grav drive, allowing you to grav-jump even greater distances to far-off star systems.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 100G He3 Tank Ballistic Solutions Inc. Grav Jump Fuel – 50 Hull – 5 1041 200G He3 Tank Ballistic Solutions Inc. Grav Jump Fuel – 70 Hull – 5 1374 300G He3 Tank Ballistic Solutions Inc. Grav Jump Fuel – 100 Hull – 5 1874 400G He3 Tank Ballistic Solutions Inc. Grav Jump Fuel – 140 Hull – 5 2582 M10 Ulysses He3 Tank Dogstar Grav Jump Fuel – 50 Hull – 5 1041 M20 Ulysses He3 Tank Dogstar Grav Jump Fuel – 70 Hull – 5 1374 M30 Ulysses He3 Tank Dogstar Grav Jump Fuel – 100 Hull – 5 1874 M40 Ulysses He3 Tank Dogstar Grav Jump Fuel – 150 Hull – 5 2748 M50 Ulysses He3 Tank Dogstar Grav Jump Fuel – 250 Hull – 5 4456 Titan 350 He3 Tank Nautilus Grav Jump Fuel – 75 Hull – 5 1457 Titan 450 He3 Tank Nautilus Grav Jump Fuel – 110 Hull – 5 2082 Titan 550 He3 Tank Nautilus Grav Jump Fuel – 160 Hull – 5 2915

Landing Gear

This part constitutes the support that your ship rests on when it lands. The heavier your ship gets, the more ‘Lander Thrust’ stat is required to support the ship’s weight and ensure landing.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 220CB Landing Gear – Port Deimos Lander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2 541 320CB Landing Gear Deimos Lander Thrust – 3 Hull – 4 708 Hope 5 Landing Gear HopeTech Lander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2 624 Hope 55 Landing Gear HopeTech Lander Thrust – 4 Hull – 3 1249 Hope 6 Landing Gear – Port Fore HopeTech Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 2 624 NG-10 Landing Gear – Port Fore Nova Galactic Lander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2 624 NG-15 Landing Gear – Port Nova Galactic Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 4 1457 NG-20 Landing Gear – Fore Nova Galactic Lander Thrust – 4 Hull – 4 1457 Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear – Port Stroud-Eklund Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 1 541 Pinpoint 4G Landing Gear Taiyo Astroneering Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 3 1145 Pinpoint 4G Landing Gear – Port Taiyo Astroneering Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 3 1145 Pinpoint 4G+ Landing Gear Taiyo Astroneering Lander Thrust – 2 Hull – 3 1145

Grav Drive

The gravity drive differs from the engine in that rather than impact the ship’s general mobility, this one is focused entirely on Grav jumps to get you to far away systems. A fast travel tool in essence. The greater your ship’s mass, the higher the ‘Grav Jump Thrust’ Stat required.

Part Name Brand Stats Price Helios 100 Grav Drive Deep Core Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 5 5122 Helios 200 Grav Drive Deep Core Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 19 Grav Drive Health – 57 Hull – 5 6080 Helios 300 Grav Drive Deep Core Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 23 Grav Drive Health – 68 Hull – 5 7913 NG150 Grav Drive Nova Galactic Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 12 Grav Drive Health – 47 Hull – 5 4165 NG160 Grav Drive Nova Galactic Class – A Max Power – 8 Grav Jump Thrust – 13 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 5 4498 Vanguard Recon Grav Drive Vanguard Class – A Max Power – 12 Grav Jump Thrust – 18 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 5 5664 NG170 Grav Drive Nova Galactic Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 14 Grav Drive Health – 61 Hull – 5 4914 R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive Reladyne Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 5 5122 R-2000 Alpha Grav Drive Reladyne Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 20 Grav Drive Health – 61 Hull – 5 6539 R-3000 Alpha Grav Drive Reladyne Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 23 Grav Drive Health – 76 Hull – 5 8163 SGD 1100 Grav Drive Slayton Aerospace Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 12 Grav Drive Health – 50 Hull – 5 4248 SGD 1200 Grav Drive Slayton Aerospace Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 14 Grav Drive Health – 55 Hull – 5 4748 SGD 1300 Grav Drive Slayton Aerospace Class – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 65 Hull – 5 5497 NG200 Grav Drive Nova Galactic Class – B Max Power – 10 Grav Jump Thrust – 18 Grav Drive Health – 76 Hull – 5 6414 NG300 Grav Drive Nova Galactic Class – C Max Power – 11 Grav Jump Thrust – 27 Grav Drive Health – 147 Hull – 5 15160

Hab

This part determines the extended inner area of your ship. If you find ships with much more areas of interest in them, greater walking room etc. it’s because those ships make use of many more Hab parts to flesh out the insides of the ship.

Part Name Brand Stats Price Deimos Companionway 1×1 Deimos Hull – 5 874 Deimos All-in-One Berth 2×1 Deimos Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Deimos Battle Stations 2×2 Deimos Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 6 1291 Deimos Cargo Hall 2×3 Deimos Hull – 5 1499 Deimos All-in-One Berth 3×1 Deimos Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1291 Deimos Cargo Hall 3×2 Deimos Hull – 5 1499 Deimos Cargo Hall 3×3 Deimos Hull – 5 1541 HopeTech Companionway 1×1 HopeTech Hull – 5 874 HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2×1 HopeTech Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 HopeTech Battle Stations 2×2 HopeTech Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 6 1291 HopeTech Cargo Hall 2×3 HopeTech Hull – 5 1499 HopeTech Engineering Bay 3×1 HopeTech Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×2 HopeTech Hull – 5 1499 HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×3 HopeTech Hull – 5 1541 HopeTech Companionship Fuselage A HopeTech Hull – 5 874 HopeTech Companionship Fuselage B HopeTech Hull – 5 874 HopeTech Companionship Fuselage C HopeTech Hull – 5 874 HopeTech Companionship Fuselage D HopeTech Hull – 5 874 HopeTech Hab Cross Brace HopeTech Hull – 5 1082 HopeTech Hab Spine HopeTech Hull – 5 1082 Nova Galactic Storeroom 1×1 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 874 Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×1 A Nova Galactic Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×2 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 2×3 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 1499 Nova Galactic Engineering Bay 3×1 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 Nova Galactic Mess Hall 3×2 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1499 Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 3×3 Nova Galactic Hull – 5 1541 Nova Cross Passage Nova Galactic – 1041 Stroud Storeroom 1×1 Port A Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 874 Stroud Companionway 1×1 Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 874 Stroud All-in-One Berth 2×1 A Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Stroud Battle Stations 2×2 Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 6 1291 Stroud Cargo Hall 2×3 Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 1499 Stroud All-in-One Berth 3×1 Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1291 Stroud Cargo Hall 3×2 Stroud-Eklund Hull – 5 1499 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Mid Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top C Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top D Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 874 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Mid Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 2 1124 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Mid Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Passenger Slots – 3 1291 Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Mid Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1166 Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 1 1291 Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 1499 Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 1499 Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Mid Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 1499 Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top A Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 1499 Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top B Taiyo Astroneering Hull – 5 1499

Reactor

This part is responsible for distributing power to your ship. The stronger your reactor, the more energy you can divert to your weapons, Grav drive, engine etc. Allowing for greater Grav jump distances, engine boosts, weapon spam etc.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 330T Stellarator Reactor AmunDunn Class – A Power Generated – 14 Repair Rate – 1.14 Reactor Health – 23 Hull – 310 Crew Capacity – 1 3540 340T Stellarator Reactor AmunDunn Class – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.25 Reactor Health – 25 Hull – 375 Crew Capacity – 1 7372 350T Stellarator Reactor AmunDunn Class – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.39 Reactor Health – 28 Hull – 405 Crew Capacity – 1 11412 360T Stellarator Reactor AmunDunn Class – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.60 Reactor Health – 32 Hull – 440 Crew Capacity – 1 15660 114MM Toroidal Reactor Dogstar Class – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.10 Reactor Health – 22 Hull – 325 Crew Capacity – 1 6705 124MM Toroidal Reactor Dogstar Class – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.20 Reactor Health – 24 Hull – 355 Crew Capacity – 1 10579 134MM Toroidal Reactor Dogstar Class – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.35 Reactor Health – 27 Hull – 420 Crew Capacity – 1 14577 Tokamak X-050 Reactor Xiang Class – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.25 Reactor Health – 25 Hull – 340 Crew Capacity – 1 7372 Tokamak X-100 Reactor Xiang Class – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.35 Reactor Health – 27 Hull – 390 Crew Capacity – 1 11162 Tokamak X-120S Reactor Xiang Class – A Power Generated – 28 Repair Rate – 1.5 Reactor Health – 30 Hull – 480 Crew Capacity – 1 28738 Tokamak X-150 Reactor Xiang Class – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.5 Reactor Health – 30 Hull – 455 Crew Capacity – 1 15243 Z-Machine 1000 Reactor AmunDunn Class – B Power Generated – 14 Repair Rate – 2.45 Reactor Health – 49 Hull – 505 Crew Capacity – 2 9329 DC301 Fast Ignition Reactor Deep Core Class – B Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 2.59 Reactor Health – 52 Hull – 570 Crew Capacity – 2 16743 101DS Mag Inertial Reactor Dogstar Class – B Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 2.29 Reactor Health – 46 Hull – 525 Crew Capacity – 2 11995 Ion Beam H-1010 Reactor Xiang Class – B Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 2.59 Reactor Health – 52 Hull – 545 Crew Capacity – 2 13328 Theta Pinch A9 Reactor AmunDunn Class – C Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 4.25 Reactor Health – 85 Hull – 680 Crew Capacity – 3 24073 SF10 Sheared Flow Reactor Dogstar Class – C Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 4.05 Reactor Health – 81 Hull – 705 Crew Capacity – 3 26572

Shield Generator

This part is self-explanatory. The shields on your ship are meant to soak in damage and maintain the integrity of your ship’s hull.

Part Name Brand Stats Price 10S Protector Shield Generator Dogstar Class – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 310 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1874 20S Protector Shield Generator Dogstar Class – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 355 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 3332 30S Protector Shield Generator Dogstar Class – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 420 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5539 Bastille S80 Shield Generator Nautilus Class – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 325 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 2249 Bastille S81 Shield Generator Nautilus Class – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 390 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 4206 Bastille S82 Shield Generator Nautilus Class – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 455 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6414 Marduk 1010-A Shield Generator Protectorate Systems Class – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 405 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 5039 Deflector SG-10 Shield Generator Sextant Shield Systems Class – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 340 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 2748 Deflector SG-20 Shield Generator Sextant Shield Systems Class – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 375 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 3956 Deflector SG-30 Shield Generator Sextant Shield Systems Class – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 440 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 6122 11T Defender Shield Generator Dogstar Class – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 505 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11245 Tower N400 Shield Generator Nautilus Class – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 545 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 12245 Vanguard Bulwark Shield Generator Vanguard Class – B Max Power – 12 Shield Max Health – 1450 Regen Rate – 6% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 33736 Osiris 2020-B Shield Generator Protectorate Systems Class – B Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 570 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 11578 Warden SG-100 Shield Generator Sextant Shield Systems Class – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 525 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 12078 101D Guardian Shield Generator Dogstar Class – C Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 680 Regen Rate – 5% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 20908 Fortress A1 Shield Generator Nautilus Class – C Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 705 Regen Rate – 5% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.5 21491

Structural Components

The Structural components of your ship in Starfield are meant entirely for aesthetics and design. Feel free to lose yourself in the customization depth offered by these items.