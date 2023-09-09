Where To Buy Ship Parts In Starfield

Designing your own ship in Starfield or upgrading requires knowledge of the ship parts and where you can buy them.

By Editorial Team

Shipbuilding is a core aspect of Starfield that you can easily lose many hours in. After all, traversing the stars in your trusty spacecraft is something you’ll be doing for a long. So, what’s the harm in taking the time out to idle away and mix and match different ship parts in Starfield to create your own uniquely designed ship.

Whether it’s for purely aesthetic purposes or tangible efficiency improvements, Starfield’s ship-building aspect has many layers to it and offers many Ship parts for you to choose from to give your ship a refined personal touch.

Where to buy Ship parts in Starfield

Of course, before you can entertain the notion of building your own ship, you first need to find the appropriate authorities who will be willing to give you the necessary ship parts to begin building your dream ship.

Below is a list of some noteworthy vendors from where you can buy ship parts in Starfield and where to find them:

Major Ship manufacturer locations

Stroud-Eklund: Located in the space station orbiting planet Deepala in the Narrion System.

HopeTech: Located in Hopetown, on planet Polvo in the Valo System.

Taiyo: Located in the Ryujin building in Neon City, located on planet Volii in the Volii system.

Deimos: Located in the Deimos Staryard, orbiting Mars in the Sol System.

Landing Zones where you can find various ship parts

Cydonia: On the surface of Mars. You can find Deimos and Nova Galactic parts here.

New Atlantis: On Planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. Nova Galactic and Deimos parts are sold in New Atlantis.

Gagarin Landing: On Planet Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system. Nova Galactic and Deimos parts are sold here.

Crimson Fleet Base: Located on The Key in the Kryx system. Shielded Cargo is sold here.

Red Mile: Located on Planet Porrima III in the Porrima System. HopeTech, Stroud and Tayo parts are sold here as well as shielded cargo.

Eleo’s Retreat: Located on planet Ixyl II in the Ixyl System. HopeTech, Nova Galactic and Stroud parts are sold here.

Paradiso: Located on planet Porrima II in the Porrima System. You can buy Stroud, Nova Galactic and HopeTech parts here.

Neon City: Located on Volii Alpha in the Volii system, you can buy Stroud and Taiyo parts on Neon from the landing strip. The manufacturing stores are further in the city as previously mentioned.

Akila City: Located on planet Akila in the Cheyenne System, you can buy HopeTech, Stroud and Taiyo parts from Akila City.

All Starfield Ship parts

Ship parts in Starfield are divided into different categories based on where they fit. Some parts are purely cosmetic while others improve the performance of your ship including weapon damage, cargo capacity and jump distance.

Cockpits

This is the main area where you pilot your ship from.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
DS10.1 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23207
DS10.2 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23790
DS20.1 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 24789
DS20.2 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 26080
DS30.1 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 838068
Armstrong 10 CockpitHopeTechCargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23207
Armstrong 10R CockpitHopeTechCargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23790
Armstrong 20 CockpitHopeTechCargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 24789
Armstrong 20E CockpitHopeTechCargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 28163
Magellan C1 CockpitNova GalacticCargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23248
Magellan C1X CockpitNova GalacticCargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23873
Magellan C2 CockpitNova GalacticCargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 24914
Magellan C2X CockpitNova GalacticCargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 26205
Cabot C3 BridgeNova GalacticCargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 27996
Viking CP-100 CockpitStroud-EklundCargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 45414
Viking CP-110 CockpitStroud-EklundCargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 45997
Viking CP-200 CockpitStroud-EklundCargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 46997
Viking CP-210 CockpitStroud-EklundCargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 48246
Viking CP-220 CockpitStroud-EklundCargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 49996
Kon-Tiki B-300 BridgeStroud-EklundCargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 412578
Samurai CockpitTaiyo AstroneeringCargo – 200 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23248
Samurai Enhanced CockpitTaiyo AstroneeringCargo – 220 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 23873
Daimyo CockpitTaiyo AstroneeringCargo – 240 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 24914
Daimyo Enhanced CockpitTaiyo AstroneeringCargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 26205
Shogun CockpitTaiyo AstroneeringCargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 27996
DS20.3 Phobos CockpitDeimosCargo – 280 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 28163
Armstrong 20R CockpitHopeTechCargo – 260 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 26080
Overseer 300 BridgeHopeTechCargo – 300 Hull – 5 Crew Stations – 210662

Dockers

This is the part of your ship that lets you dock on space stations and other ships.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
100DP Slim Docker – TopDeimosHull – 31457
110DP Docker – TopDeimosHull – 31457
Hope 11 Docker – ForeHopeTechHull – 1833
Hope 11 Docker – PortHopeTechHull – 1833
NG-2 Docker – TopNova GalacticHull – 1978
Connect-Pro Docker – TopStroud-EklundHull – 2895
Connect-Pro Docker – PortStroud-EklundHull – 2895
Extender Port 200 Docker – TopTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 2749

Weapons

Hostiles wandering in space necessitate the use of ship weapons. These can pack quite the punch and come in a great variety, ranging from ballistic missiles and lasers to electromagnetic weapons.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
Dangan Pb CannonShinigamiClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 16.5 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.53581
Dangan Pb RF CannonShinigamiClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 11 Shield DMG – 3.30 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.58496
KE-20 CannonBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 18.70 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.56018
Mauler 104L CannonHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 14.30 Shield DMG – 4.40 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.51145
Mauler 104L AutocannonHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 9.90 Shield DMG – 3.30 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.56164
EMP-80 SuppressorBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 36 Shield DMG – 5 Electromagnetic DMG – 24 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.53873
Spark 750 SuppressorLight ScytheClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 30 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.511078
Dragon 221 MW LaserHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 4 Shield DMG – 12 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.51249
Dragon 221P MW Pulse LaserHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 9 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.56643
Flare 15MW IR LaserLight ScytheClass – A Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 4 Shield DMG – 14 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.51249
Flare-P 15MW IR Pulse LaserLight ScytheClass – A Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 10 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.56643
Reza 45 GHz MW LaserShinigamiClass – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 5 Shield DMG – 16 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.54394
Atlatl 270A Missile LauncherLight ScytheClass – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 47 Shield DMG – 47 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.53248
CE-09 Missile LauncherBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 36 Shield DMG – 36 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.51416
Vanguard Tempest CE-13 Missile LauncherVanguardClass – A Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 33 Shield DMG – 30 Max Power – 6 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.5 1249
Tsukisasu 13K Missile LauncherShinigamiClass – A Range – 4250 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 38 Shield DMG – 38 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.51749
Disruptor 3300 Electron BeamHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 12 Shield DMG – 12 Max Power – 3 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.51874
Disruptor 3300A Auto Electron BeamHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 8 Max Power – 3 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.55414
PB-30 Electron BeamBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 13 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.52977
PBO-30 Auto Electron BeamBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 9 Shield DMG – 9 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.57517
Vanguard Obliterator AutoprojectorVanguardClass – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 11 Shield DMG – 11 Max Power – 2 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.511745
Ravager 20MeV Electron BeamLight ScytheClass – A Range – 3250 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 15 Shield DMG – 15 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.55185
Jishaku Fe RailgunShinigamiClass – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 28.60 Shield DMG – 8.80 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.57934
Mauler 106T CannonHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 25.30 Shield DMG – 7.70 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.55310
Mauler 106T AutocannonHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 16.5 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.511412
Vanguard Hellfire AutocannonVanguardClass – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 7.5 Hull DMG – 19.80 Shield DMG – 5.5 Max Power – 2 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.52290
EMP-500 SuppressorBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 45 Max Power – 4 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.537984
Dragon 241 LaserHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 7 Shield DMG – 23 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.54394
Dragon 241P Pulse LaserHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 5 Shield DMG – 15 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.511162
Scorch 60MW LaserLight ScytheClass – B Range – 1250 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 25 Max Power – 4 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.56643
Atlatl 270B Missile LauncherLight ScytheClass – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 68 Shield DMG – 68 Max Power – 4 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.56768
CE-29 Missile LauncherBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1.25 Hull DMG – 58 Shield DMG – 58 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.55102
Disruptor 3320 Neutron BeamHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 20 Shield DMG – 20 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.54394
Disruptor 3320A Auto Neutron BeamHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 5 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 13 Max Power – 3 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.59079
PB-100 Neutron BeamBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – B Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 2.5 Hull DMG – 23 Shield DMG – 23 Max Power – 3 Hull – 3 Crew Capacity – 0.56747
Marauder 114ANC RailgunHorizon DefenseClass – C Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 47.29 Shield DMG – 14.30 Max Power – 4 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.57746
EMP-1000 SuppressorBallistic Solutions Inc.Class – C Range – 800 Fire Rate – 0.80 Hull DMG – 1 Shield DMG – 1 Electromagnetic DMG – 54 Max Power – 4 Hull – 8 Crew Capacity – 0.59662
Dragon 261 SX LaserHorizon DefenseClass – C Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 13 Shield DMG – 43 Max Power – 3 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.56205
Vanguard Starseeker Pulse LaserVanguardClass – C Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 6 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 21 Max Power – 4 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.531820
Atlatl 270C Missile LauncherLight ScytheClass – C Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 149 Shield DMG – 149 Max Power – 4 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.520325
Disruptor 3340 Alpha BeamHorizon DefenseClass – C Range – 3500 Fire Rate – 1.5 Hull DMG – 38 Shield DMG – 38 Max Power – 3 Hull – 7 Crew Capacity – 0.56601
Vanguard Ares Particle CannonVanguardClass – C Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 4 Hull DMG – 18 Shield DMG – 18 Max Power – 3 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.511328
Dragon 231 IR LaserHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 1000 Fire Rate – 3.49 Hull DMG – 6 Shield DMG – 19 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.57559
Reza 45 GHz MW Pulse LaserShinigamiClass – A Range – 800 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 3 Shield DMG – 11 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.56643
Infiltrator SC-01 Missile LauncherHorizon DefenseClass – A Range – 3750 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 40 Shield DMG – 41 Max Power – 3 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.52082
PBO-40 Auto Electron BeamBallistic Solution Inc.Class – A Range – 3000 Fire Rate – 6.65 Hull DMG – 14 Shield DMG – 14 Max Power – 4 Hull – 1 Crew Capacity – 0.517992
Mauler 106S Shot-CannonHorizon DefenseClass – B Range – 800 Fire Rate – 1.75 Hull DMG – 52.80 Shield DMG – 15.40 Max Power – 4 Hull – 2 Crew Capacity – 0.54165
Scorch-S 80MW Pulse Laser TurretLight ScytheClass – B Range – 1500 Fire Rate – 3 Hull DMG – 8 Shield DMG – 25 Max Power – 4 Hull – 4 Crew Capacity – 0.510245
Atlatl 290B Missile LauncherLight ScytheClass – B Range – 4000 Fire Rate – 1 Hull DMG – 96 Shield DMG – 96 Max Power – 10 Hull – 6 Crew Capacity – 0.511495

Cargo Holds

This part is meant to expand your ship’s storage capacity so that you can hold a larger number of resources/items. The regular cargo holds let you carry anything you want while shielded cargo holds aid you in smuggling contraband.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
100CM Ballast Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo – 210 Hull – 5624
100CM Ballast Shielded Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo (Shielded) – 160 Hull – 51249
200CM Ballast Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo – 245 Hull – 5874
200CM Ballast Shielded Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo (Shielded) – 190 Hull – 53956
Caravel V101 Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo – 225 Hull – 5708
Caravel V101 Shielded Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo (Shielded) – 170 Hull – 52165
Caravel V102 Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo – 300 Hull – 51249
da Gama 1000 Cargo HoldPanoptesCargo – 210 Hull – 5624
da Gama 1000 Shielded Cargo HoldPanoptesCargo (Shielded) – 160 Hull – 51249
da Gama 1010 Cargo HoldPanoptesCargo – 245 Hull – 5874
Stormax 30 Cargo HoldDogstarCargo – 210 Hull – 5624
Stormax 40 Cargo HoldDogstarCargo – 245 Hull – 5874
Stormax 50 Cargo HoldDogstarCargo – 320 Hull – 51374
300CM Ballast Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo – 320 Hull – 51374
400CM Ballast Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo – 435 Hull – 52124
10T Hauler Cargo HoldSextant Shield SystemsCargo – 585 Hull – 53165
Caravel V102 Shielded Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo (Shielded) – 240 Hull – 58413
Caravel V103 Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo – 395 Hull – 51874
Caravel V104 Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo – 550 Hull – 52915
da Gama 1020 Cargo HoldPanoptesCargo – 320 Hull – 51374
Galleon S201 Cargo HoldProtectorate SystemsCargo – 720 Hull – 54040
StorMax 60 Cargo HoldDogstarCargo – 435 Hull – 52124

Bays

This is the landing bay, the small room at the bottom of your ship that opens up into a ramp that lets you walk onto a planet’s surface.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
120LD Landing BayDeimosHull – 2708
Hope 4 Landing BayHopeTechHull – 1833
NG-6 Landing BayNova GalacticHull – 2791
Stability Pro Landing BayStroud-EklundHull – 1833
Ship Bed 200 Landing BayTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 31416

Engines

This is the part that determines your ship’s overall mobility and inertia, how easy it is to turn around and maneuver in a dog fight, is it clunky or quick, etc.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
Amun-1 EngineAmunDunnClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 5660 Maneuvering Thrust – 1550 Engine Health – 50 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.253831
Amun-2 EngineAmunDunnClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 7440 Maneuvering Thrust – 1830 Engine Health – 61 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.255164
Amun-3 EngineAmunDunnClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 9200 Maneuvering Thrust – 1900 Engine Health – 71 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.256913
Ares DT10 EnginePanoptesClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 5660 Maneuvering Thrust – 1800 Engine Health – 45 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.253831
Ares DT20 EnginePanoptesClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 7440 Maneuvering Thrust – 1950 Engine Health – 55 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.255081
Ares DT30 EnginePanoptesClass – A Max power – 2 Engine Thrust – 9200 Maneuvering Thrust – 2050 Engine Health – 64 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.256747
White Dwarf 1000 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 4650 Maneuvering Thrust – 2445 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.252915
White Dwarf 1010 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 7950 Maneuvering Thrust – 2535 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.253706
White Dwarf 1020 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 8850 Maneuvering Thrust – 2625 Engine Health – 48 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.253998
White Dwarf 2000 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 10500 Maneuvering Thrust – 1785 Engine Health – 58 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.254623
White Dwarf 2010 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 11340 Maneuvering Thrust – 2130 Engine Health – 67 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.255289
White Dwarf 2020 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 12180 Maneuvering Thrust – 2400 Engine Health – 67 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.255747
White Dwarf 3000 EngineReladyneClass – A Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 15270 Maneuvering Thrust – 2820 Engine Health – 75 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.258080
Nova 1000 EngineReladyneClass – B Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 12870 Maneuvering Thrust – 3375 Engine Health – 100 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.257621
Supernova 2000 EngineReladyneClass – C Max power – 3 Engine Thrust – 17670 Maneuvering Thrust – 6450 Engine Health – 136 Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.2515910

Fuel Tank

This part is meant to funnel more energy to your Grav drive. The greater your fuel tank capacity, the more that can be supplied to the Grav drive, allowing you to grav-jump even greater distances to far-off star systems.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
100G He3 TankBallistic Solutions Inc.Grav Jump Fuel – 50 Hull – 51041
200G He3 TankBallistic Solutions Inc.Grav Jump Fuel – 70 Hull – 51374
300G He3 TankBallistic Solutions Inc.Grav Jump Fuel – 100 Hull – 51874
400G He3 TankBallistic Solutions Inc.Grav Jump Fuel – 140 Hull – 52582
M10 Ulysses He3 TankDogstarGrav Jump Fuel – 50 Hull – 51041
M20 Ulysses He3 TankDogstarGrav Jump Fuel – 70 Hull – 51374
M30 Ulysses He3 TankDogstarGrav Jump Fuel – 100 Hull – 51874
M40 Ulysses He3 TankDogstarGrav Jump Fuel – 150 Hull – 52748
M50 Ulysses He3 TankDogstarGrav Jump Fuel – 250 Hull – 54456
Titan 350 He3 TankNautilusGrav Jump Fuel – 75 Hull – 51457
Titan 450 He3 TankNautilusGrav Jump Fuel – 110 Hull – 52082
Titan 550 He3 TankNautilusGrav Jump Fuel – 160 Hull – 52915

Landing Gear

This part constitutes the support that your ship rests on when it lands. The heavier your ship gets, the more ‘Lander Thrust’ stat is required to support the ship’s weight and ensure landing.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
220CB Landing Gear – PortDeimosLander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2541
320CB Landing GearDeimosLander Thrust – 3 Hull – 4708
Hope 5 Landing GearHopeTechLander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2624
Hope 55 Landing GearHopeTechLander Thrust – 4 Hull – 31249
Hope 6 Landing Gear – Port ForeHopeTechLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 2624
NG-10 Landing Gear – Port ForeNova GalacticLander Thrust – 1 Hull – 2624
NG-15 Landing Gear – PortNova GalacticLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 41457
NG-20 Landing Gear – ForeNova GalacticLander Thrust – 4 Hull – 41457
Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear – PortStroud-EklundLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 1541
Pinpoint 4G Landing GearTaiyo AstroneeringLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 31145
Pinpoint 4G Landing Gear – PortTaiyo AstroneeringLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 31145
Pinpoint 4G+ Landing GearTaiyo AstroneeringLander Thrust – 2 Hull – 31145

Grav Drive

The gravity drive differs from the engine in that rather than impact the ship’s general mobility, this one is focused entirely on Grav jumps to get you to far away systems. A fast travel tool in essence. The greater your ship’s mass, the higher the ‘Grav Jump Thrust’ Stat required.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
Helios 100 Grav DriveDeep CoreClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 55122
Helios 200 Grav DriveDeep CoreClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 19 Grav Drive Health – 57 Hull – 56080
Helios 300 Grav DriveDeep CoreClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 23 Grav Drive Health – 68 Hull – 57913
NG150 Grav DriveNova GalacticClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 12 Grav Drive Health – 47 Hull – 54165
NG160 Grav DriveNova GalacticClass – A Max Power – 8 Grav Jump Thrust – 13 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 54498
Vanguard Recon Grav DriveVanguardClass – A Max Power – 12 Grav Jump Thrust – 18 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 55664
NG170 Grav DriveNova GalacticClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 14 Grav Drive Health – 61 Hull – 54914
R-1000 Alpha Grav DriveReladyneClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 52 Hull – 55122
R-2000 Alpha Grav DriveReladyneClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 20 Grav Drive Health – 61 Hull – 56539
R-3000 Alpha Grav DriveReladyneClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 23 Grav Drive Health – 76 Hull – 58163
SGD 1100 Grav DriveSlayton AerospaceClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 12 Grav Drive Health – 50 Hull – 54248
SGD 1200 Grav DriveSlayton AerospaceClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 14 Grav Drive Health – 55 Hull – 54748
SGD 1300 Grav DriveSlayton AerospaceClass – A Max Power – 9 Grav Jump Thrust – 16 Grav Drive Health – 65 Hull – 55497
NG200 Grav DriveNova GalacticClass – B Max Power – 10 Grav Jump Thrust – 18 Grav Drive Health – 76 Hull – 56414
NG300 Grav DriveNova GalacticClass – C Max Power – 11 Grav Jump Thrust – 27 Grav Drive Health – 147 Hull – 515160

Hab

This part determines the extended inner area of your ship. If you find ships with much more areas of interest in them, greater walking room etc. it’s because those ships make use of many more Hab parts to flesh out the insides of the ship.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
Deimos Companionway 1×1DeimosHull – 5874
Deimos All-in-One Berth 2×1DeimosHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Deimos Battle Stations 2×2DeimosHull – 5 Crew Stations – 61291
Deimos Cargo Hall 2×3DeimosHull – 5  1499
Deimos All-in-One Berth 3×1DeimosHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21291
Deimos Cargo Hall 3×2DeimosHull – 51499
Deimos Cargo Hall 3×3DeimosHull – 51541
HopeTech Companionway 1×1HopeTechHull – 5874
HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2×1HopeTechHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
HopeTech Battle Stations 2×2HopeTechHull – 5 Crew Stations – 61291
HopeTech Cargo Hall 2×3HopeTechHull – 51499
HopeTech Engineering Bay 3×1HopeTechHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×2HopeTechHull – 51499
HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×3HopeTechHull – 51541
HopeTech Companionship Fuselage AHopeTechHull – 5874
HopeTech Companionship Fuselage BHopeTechHull – 5874
HopeTech Companionship Fuselage CHopeTechHull – 5874
HopeTech Companionship Fuselage DHopeTechHull – 5874
HopeTech Hab Cross BraceHopeTechHull – 51082
HopeTech Hab SpineHopeTechHull – 51082
Nova Galactic Storeroom 1×1Nova GalacticHull – 5874
Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×1 ANova GalacticHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×2Nova GalacticHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 2×3Nova GalacticHull – 51499
Nova Galactic Engineering Bay 3×1Nova GalacticHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
Nova Galactic Mess Hall 3×2Nova GalacticHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31499
Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 3×3Nova GalacticHull – 51541
Nova Cross PassageNova Galactic1041
Stroud Storeroom 1×1 Port AStroud-EklundHull – 5874
Stroud Companionway 1×1Stroud-EklundHull – 5874
Stroud All-in-One Berth 2×1 AStroud-EklundHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Stroud Battle Stations 2×2Stroud-EklundHull – 5 Crew Stations – 61291
Stroud Cargo Hall 2×3Stroud-EklundHull – 51499
Stroud All-in-One Berth 3×1Stroud-EklundHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21291
Stroud Cargo Hall 3×2Stroud-EklundHull – 51499
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 MidTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top CTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top DTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5874
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 MidTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 21124
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 MidTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Passenger Slots – 31291
Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 MidTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11166
Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 5 Crew Stations – 11291
Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 51499
Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 51499
Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 MidTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 51499
Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top ATaiyo AstroneeringHull – 51499
Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top BTaiyo AstroneeringHull – 51499

Reactor

This part is responsible for distributing power to your ship. The stronger your reactor, the more energy you can divert to your weapons, Grav drive, engine etc. Allowing for greater Grav jump distances, engine boosts, weapon spam etc.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
330T Stellarator ReactorAmunDunnClass – A Power Generated – 14 Repair Rate – 1.14 Reactor Health – 23 Hull – 310 Crew Capacity – 13540
340T Stellarator ReactorAmunDunnClass – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.25 Reactor Health – 25 Hull – 375 Crew Capacity – 17372
350T Stellarator ReactorAmunDunnClass – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.39 Reactor Health – 28 Hull – 405 Crew Capacity – 111412
360T Stellarator ReactorAmunDunnClass – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.60 Reactor Health – 32 Hull – 440 Crew Capacity – 115660
114MM Toroidal ReactorDogstarClass – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.10 Reactor Health – 22 Hull – 325 Crew Capacity – 16705
124MM Toroidal ReactorDogstarClass – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.20 Reactor Health – 24 Hull – 355 Crew Capacity – 110579
134MM Toroidal ReactorDogstarClass – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.35 Reactor Health – 27 Hull – 420 Crew Capacity – 114577
Tokamak X-050 ReactorXiangClass – A Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 1.25 Reactor Health – 25 Hull – 340 Crew Capacity – 17372
Tokamak X-100 ReactorXiangClass – A Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 1.35 Reactor Health – 27 Hull – 390 Crew Capacity – 111162
Tokamak X-120S ReactorXiangClass – A Power Generated – 28 Repair Rate – 1.5 Reactor Health – 30 Hull – 480 Crew Capacity – 128738
Tokamak X-150 ReactorXiangClass – A Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 1.5 Reactor Health – 30 Hull – 455 Crew Capacity – 115243
Z-Machine 1000 ReactorAmunDunnClass – B Power Generated – 14 Repair Rate – 2.45 Reactor Health – 49 Hull – 505 Crew Capacity – 29329
DC301 Fast Ignition ReactorDeep CoreClass – B Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 2.59 Reactor Health – 52 Hull – 570 Crew Capacity – 216743
101DS Mag Inertial ReactorDogstarClass – B Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 2.29 Reactor Health – 46 Hull – 525 Crew Capacity – 211995
Ion Beam H-1010 ReactorXiangClass – B Power Generated – 16 Repair Rate – 2.59 Reactor Health – 52 Hull – 545 Crew Capacity – 213328
Theta Pinch A9 ReactorAmunDunnClass – C Power Generated – 18 Repair Rate – 4.25 Reactor Health – 85 Hull – 680 Crew Capacity – 324073
SF10 Sheared Flow ReactorDogstarClass – C Power Generated – 20 Repair Rate – 4.05 Reactor Health – 81 Hull – 705 Crew Capacity – 326572

Shield Generator

This part is self-explanatory. The shields on your ship are meant to soak in damage and maintain the integrity of your ship’s hull.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
10S Protector Shield GeneratorDogstarClass – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 310 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.51874
20S Protector Shield GeneratorDogstarClass – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 355 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.53332
30S Protector Shield GeneratorDogstarClass – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 420 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.55539
Bastille S80 Shield GeneratorNautilusClass – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 325 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.52249
Bastille S81 Shield GeneratorNautilusClass – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 390 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.54206
Bastille S82 Shield GeneratorNautilusClass – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 455 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.56414
Marduk 1010-A Shield GeneratorProtectorate SystemsClass – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 405 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.55039
Deflector SG-10 Shield GeneratorSextant Shield SystemsClass – A Max Power – 3 Shield Max Health – 340 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.52748
Deflector SG-20 Shield GeneratorSextant Shield SystemsClass – A Max Power – 4 Shield Max Health – 375 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.53956
Deflector SG-30 Shield GeneratorSextant Shield SystemsClass – A Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 440 Regen Rate – 10% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.56122
11T Defender Shield GeneratorDogstarClass – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 505 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.511245
Tower N400 Shield GeneratorNautilusClass – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 545 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.512245
Vanguard Bulwark Shield GeneratorVanguardClass – B Max Power – 12 Shield Max Health – 1450 Regen Rate – 6% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.533736
Osiris 2020-B Shield GeneratorProtectorate SystemsClass – B Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 570 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.511578
Warden SG-100 Shield GeneratorSextant Shield SystemsClass – B Max Power – 5 Shield Max Health – 525 Regen Rate – 7% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.512078
101D Guardian Shield GeneratorDogstarClass – C Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 680 Regen Rate – 5% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.520908
Fortress A1 Shield GeneratorNautilusClass – C Max Power – 6 Shield Max Health – 705 Regen Rate – 5% Hull – 5 Crew Capacity – 0.521491

Structural Components

The Structural components of your ship in Starfield are meant entirely for aesthetics and design. Feel free to lose yourself in the customization depth offered by these items.

Part NameBrandStatsPrice
Horizon Weapon MountHorizon Defense416
Equipment PlateTaiyo Astroneering416
Porthole – ForeNova Galactic416
Porthole – PortNova Galactic416
Porthole – TopNova Galactic416
Deimos Belly – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Bracer ADeimos416
Deimos Braking EngineDeimos520
Deimos Bumper -Port ForeDeimos416
Deimos Cowling – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Hull ADeimos520
Deimos RadiatorDeimos416
Deimos Skeg ADeimos416
Deimos Skeg BDeimos416
Deimos Spine A – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Spine BDeimos416
Deimos Spine C – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Spine D – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Spine E – ForeDeimos416
Deimos Spine F – ForeDeimos520
Deimos Spine GDeimos520
Deimos Tail ADeimos624
Deimos Wing A – PortDeimos520
Deimos Wing B – PortDeimos416
Deimos Wing C – PortDeimos416
Deimos Wing D – PortDeimos416
Deimos Wing E – PortDeimos416
HopeTech Bumper AHopeTech416
HopeTech Cap A – ForeHopeTech416
HopeTech Cap B – MidHopeTech624
HopeTech Marker AHopeTech416
HopeTech Nose B – ForeHopeTech416
HopeTech Nose A – PortHopeTech416
HopeTech Pipes – ForeHopeTech416
HopeTech Pipes A – MidHopeTech416
HopeTech RadiatorHopeTech833
HopeTech Riser AHopeTech833
HopeTech Riser BHopeTech520
HopeTech ThrusterHopeTech520
Nova BracerNova Galactic416
Nova Braking Engine – PortNova Galactic520
Nova Cowling 1L-TFNova Galactic416
Nova Cowling 1L-PFNova Galactic416
Nova Cowling 2L-PFNova Galactic833
Nova Cowling 2L-TFNova Galactic833
Nova Engine StrutsNova Galactic416
Nova Radiator – PortNova Galactic416
Nova Radiator – TopNova Galactic416
Nova RadiatorNova Galactic416
Nova Thruster Array – PortNova Galactic416
Nova Wing – PortNova Galactic416
Nova Weapon MountNova Galactic520
Stroud Braking EngineStroud-Eklund520
Stroud Cap A – Port Fore TopStroud-Eklund624
Stroud Cap B – Port AftStroud-Eklund520
Stroud Cap B – Aft TopStroud-Eklund833
Stroud Cowling 1LA-PTStroud-Eklund520
Stroud Cowling 3LA-PTStroud-Eklund1353
Stroud Engine Bracer AStroud-Eklund416
Stroud Engine Bracer BStroud-Eklund416
Stroud Engine MountStroud-Eklund520
Stroud Mid BracerStroud-Eklund520
Stroud Nose Cap 2B – Fore TopStroud-Eklund1666
Stroud Nose Cap B – Fore TopStroud-Eklund833
Stroud Nose Cap C – Port ForeStroud-Eklund833
Stroud Nose Cap D – Port ForeStroud-Eklund833
Stroud Nose Cap EStroud-Eklund520
Taiyo Braking EngineTaiyo Astroneering520
Taiyo Braking Engine – PortTaiyo Astroneering520
Taiyo Cowling – Fore TopTaiyo Astroneering416
Taiyo End Cap – PortTaiyo Astroneering520
Taiyo Forward SensorsTaiyo Astroneering520
Taiyo Mid Cap – Port TopTaiyo Astroneering416
Taiyo Nose Cap – PortTaiyo Astroneering833
Taiyo Side Cap – PortTaiyo Astroneering416
Taiyo Slope Cap – ForeTaiyo Astroneering2082
Taiyo Spine ATaiyo Astroneering416

