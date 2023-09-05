Starfield Shadows In Neon Walkthrough

Your adventures continue as you follow along the storyline of Freestar Collective Faction. Next up on the list of adventures in Starfield is the “Shadows in Neon”.

As you are now a trusted and recognized member of the Faction, you will be sent by Marshal Daniel Blake to investigate a stolen ship. The story links to the previously solved Deputized mission where you help the farmers of Montara Luna.

You will be tasked to work with some local officers and find out the people behind the heist. In this guide, we are going to dig deeper to find out every detail about this mission.

How to unlock the Shadows in Neon mission

If you have been following along with the storyline of Freestar Collective Faction, you must have completed the Deputized mission. That unlocked the Where is Hope is Built Quest. The latter is going to serve as the pre-requisite for unlocking the Shadow in Neon in Starfield.

How to complete Shadows in Neon in Starfield

If you have completed the mission pre-requisite Where Hope is Built quest with Officer Nia and Ron, you will know that at the end of it, you receive the news of a stolen ship being spotted on Neon a planet in Volii Alpha.

Upon the suggestion of Nia, you will head to Neon immediately and work with the Local Freestar Ranger, Jaylen Pryce. Something to note is that you will have to find other ways to investigate because the authority of the Ranger does not work on Neon.

Talk to Billy and get the information

You will immediately head to find and talk to Billy Clayton, Pryce’s personal informant. Once you have found Billy, upon inquiring, he will refuse to give out any information about the ship. This is out of fear of the infamous local loan shark, Emmet Goodman.

You can be nice, you can threaten, or you can bribe Billy but he will not say a word. Now you have two options here. If your Persuasion Skill is properly developed, you can talk him into giving you information. Successful Persuasion will lead to him giving you the name of the thief, Grace Early.

Jaylen Price will immediately reply with the possible whereabouts of Grace Early and you can head there to have a chat with her.

Eliminate Emmet Goodman (alternative option)

If you are not able to get any information out of Billy, you will need to take the other route. It is going to involve getting Goodman out of the way to save Billy from any kind of danger. You will find Emmet in the Syndicate warehouse behind a door guarded by a doorman.

You can either persuade him, bribe him, or kill him to get inside. Either way, you have to get inside.

Once you are inside, you will be face-to-face with Emmet Goodman. You will again be faced with three possible situations. Pick either of them because the outcome of getting information from Billy will remain the same.

You can either talk to him nicely or persuade him to forgive Billy Clayton and his debt. If you are good enough, this might work. The second choice is going to be yet another peaceful option.

Pay Billy’s debt and that will get him out of trouble. Lastly, you can take out your gun and take down every last member of the Syndicate in the building.

Pick either of three and afterward head back to Billy and he will give you the name of Grace Early.

Interrogate Grace Early

Ranger Pryce will know that Grace can probably be found at Madam Sauvage’s. Head down there and you will find her here. You can simply interrogate her and give her the same three choices you gave to Billy.

Persuade her with talks, give her money, or threaten to lock her up. Whichever way works for you, Grace will give you a tablet with encrypted information about the people who hired her. The names of Maya Cruz and Marco will come up.

Take the tablet back to The Rock, Akila City. Give the encrypted table to Alex Shadid and have a chat with Daniel Blake to conclude the mission.

Starfield – Shadows in Neon mission rewards

You will receive the following reward for the inter-planetary investigation: